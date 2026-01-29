Chinese brands dominate Car of the Year finalists

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jurors will head to Zwartkops Raceway in the first week of March to decide South Africa’s best vehicles.

The finalists for the 2026 Car of the Year (COTY) competition have been announced – and a third of the vehicles are from Chinese brands.

Announced by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) yesterday, the 18 finalists include vehicles from BYD, Chery, GWM, Jetour, Leapmotor, and Omoda.

The lineup features an increased number of new-energy vehicles competing across categories and for the overall title, while established manufacturers remain prominent in the performance and luxury segments.

BYD Dolphin Surf. Photo SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Selected from more than 55 qualifying vehicles launched in 2025, the finalists represent the best in their respective segments of the 2026 SA COTY awards. Shortlisted after extensive consideration by SA COTY’s expert jury, each vehicle was assessed for quality, safety, performance and suitability for SA conditions.They will now advance to a rigorous three-day evaluation at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane.

BYD Shark. Photo SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 2026 SA COTY finalists represent a diverse mix of vehicles, from affordable compact hatchbacks to family-focused lifestyle SUVs and performance SUVs. The awards aim to ensure buyers across multiple price points can choose class-leading cars that suit their needs. Winners will be revealed at a gala event in Johannesburg during the first week of May.

Sheryl Goldstuck, GadgetWheels editor, will serve on the SA COTY jury for a third consecutive year.

The 2025 SA Car of the Year finalists are:

Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV. Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Legacy and Old Mutual Insure sponsorship

“Reaching our 40th anniversary is an extremely proud milestone for the SAGMJ’s Car of the Year competition, sponsored by Old Mutual Insure for the third consecutive year,” says SA COTY chairman Thami Masemola.

“It reflects decades of independent testing, informed debate and a shared commitment to recognising vehicles that meet South African motorists’ needs. These 18 finalists represent the very best new cars of 2025, to be rigorously tested and selected by South Africa’s most trusted motoring jurors.”

Leapmotor C10 REEV. Photo SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Presodhini Naicker, Old Mutual Insure executive of marketing and communication, says: “We sincerely congratulate all the finalists of the 2026 COTY competition on reaching the final round. As a long-standing supporter, we value SA COTY’s credibility, consistency and relevance.

“For four decades, the competition has empowered consumers to make informed vehicle choices, and it continues to provide a credible platform through which we can meaningfully advance our road-safety message. This alignment speaks directly to our commitment to protecting what matters most, not only vehicles, but the people who use them.”

Omoda C7. Photo SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Hands-on testing and final scoring

In early March 2026, the competition moves to the actual testing phase at Zwartkops Raceway and surrounding routes in Tshwane. Over three days, the jury will assess the vehicles under real-world road conditions, on the racetrack, and – where applicable – on dedicated off-road courses for vehicles with off-road capability. The SA COTY competition is among the few globally to retain hands-on testing, adding a distinctive and authentic dimension to the judging process.

Following the test days, the jurors’ scores will be compiled and submitted to the final scoring round. At this stage, Lightstone Auto data will be used to calculate segment share based on sales volumes and to assess specification-adjusted pricing against direct competitors within each segment.

Jetour T2. Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Motor Enthusiast’s Choice public vote returns for a third consecutive year, giving the public the opportunity to participate in Old Mutual Insure’s SA COTY initiative. The company will share social media content focused on road safety, innovation, and lifestyle as part of its ongoing road safety campaign.

GWM Haval H7. Photo SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Masemola says: “For 40 years, the SAGMJ-organised SA Car of the Year competition has celebrated the cars South Africans love. The 2026 COTY will continue this tradition, creating excitement as jurors search for the very best vehicles on local roads.”

Winners will be announced during May 2026 at a gala event in Johannesburg. Previous editions of the SA COTY competition have shown how overall winners reflect broader shifts in the local market, such as BMW’s X3 taking the 2025 title after the 7 Series’ win the year before. Recent coverage has highlighted how technology and safety features have become increasingly influential in the judging process.