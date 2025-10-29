Jetour T-Series is new T-Rex on the block

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jetour has officially launched its bold new T-Series in South Africa, unveiling the versatile T1 and rugged T2, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Cape Town’s Grand Parade sparkled as Jetour officially unveiled its bold new SUV line-up. The T-Series embodies a spirit of adventure and refined capability, setting the tone for a lifestyle built around exploration and comfort.

The launch event, attended by media, dealer partners, and key stakeholders, introduced the two newcomers: the Jetour T1 and T2. Both models will go on sale from mid-November at over 55 Jetour dealerships across Southern Africa. Already making waves in international markets, the T-Series has become a firm favourite among off-road enthusiasts who want performance and sophistication. True to Jetour’s ‘Travel+’ philosophy, the T1 and T2 bring together sleek design, advanced technology, and the promise of an exceptional driving experience.

“Since Jetour entered the South African market last year, the excitement around the T-Series has been incredible,” said Jetour South Africa’s vice president, Nic Campbell. “Launching both the T1 and T2 at once is a statement of intent. These vehicles offer what local drivers have been waiting for: affordable luxury, bold design, premium features, and dependable after-sales support. When we launched in September 2024, the response surpassed every expectation. We believe the T-Series will take that momentum even further.”

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jetour T1

The compact Jetour T1 has been crafted for both city streets and untamed roads, just like a T-Rex escaping from Jurassic Park. There are four models to choose from: the 1.5TD 2WD Edge, 1.5TD 2WD Aspire, 2.0TD 4WD Xplora, and the flagship 2.0TD 4WD Odyssey.

Every T1 comes equipped with 540° panoramic cameras, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, and LED lighting including front fog lamps and automatic headlights. Details such as heated, electrically adjustable mirrors, roof racks, and privacy glass add both practicality and polish.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Power comes from either a 1.5TD engine producing 125 kW or a 2.0TD delivering 180 kW, paired with a smooth 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Xplora and Odyssey versions have an intelligent 4WD system, generous ground clearance, and eight selectable drive modes, from Sport and Snow to Mud, Sand, and X-Mode.

Inside, the T1 balances technology and tranquillity. The Xplora and Odyssey feature a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, while dual-layer soundproof glass keeps the cabin serene. Ergonomic seats and a versatile interior provide comfort for every journey. The Odyssey model enhances the experience with a Sony 9-speaker surround sound system.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Pricing:

T1 Edge – R514,900

T1 Aspire – R544,900

T1 Xplora – R594,900

T1 Odyssey – R634,900

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jetour T2

The Jetour T2, the more powerful T-Rex, is intended to take rugged capability to a new level. It merges the agility of a compact SUV with the stamina needed for serious escapes, offering both comfort and confidence off the beaten path.

Three versions will be available in South Africa:

1.5TD Aspire (2WD): 125 kW and 270 Nm of torque

125 kW and 270 Nm of torque 2.0TD Xplora (4WD): 180 kW and 375 Nm

180 kW and 375 Nm 2.0TD Odyssey (4WD): 180 kW and 375 Nm, with imposing dimensions of 4785 x 2006 x 1880 mm for extra space and presence

All T2 models include a 70-litre fuel tank and a colour palette of Onyx Black, Glacier White, Aqua Green, and Lunar Silver.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety and convenience are standard across the range, with 540° panoramic cameras, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, and full LED lighting. Useful touches such as heated electric mirrors, roof racks, privacy glass, illuminated door sills, and a space-saver spare wheel (on the Aspire) add day-to-day practicality.

Pricing:

T2 Aspire – R569,900

T2 Xplora – R639,900

T2 Odyssey – R679,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.