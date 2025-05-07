Mzansi’s BMW wins the COTY crown

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

From homegrown excellence to hybrid beasts and value hatchbacks, this year’s Car of the Year awards showcased the very best on SA roads, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

After two days of tyre-screeching, gear-shifting, and judging by a group of South Africa’s most respected motoring journalists, people who know torque from talk, the verdict is in: the BMW X3 has officially driven away with the title of 2025 South African Car of the Year (COTY).

In what must feel like déjà vu at BMW headquarters, this win follows hot on the heels of last year’s crown claimed by the majestic 7 Series (G70 generation).

This latest accolade adds another shiny feather to BMW’s already overcrowded cap. The brand now holds the all-time record for the most SA Car of the Year titles, dating all the way back to 1988 when the suave 735i won over the judges (and probably a few hearts). But surprisingly, this is the first time the X3 nameplate has clinched the award.

Assembled right here in Mzansi at BMW’s Rosslyn plant in Tshwane, the X3 is not only a handsome face with German genes, but also a proudly local success story. The judges were charmed by its blend of modern styling, cutting-edge tech, high levels of refinement, and relative value that might make even the fiscally cautious nod approvingly. A stylish SUV with brains and brawn.

Coming in hot with a silver medal is Suzuki’s ever-cheerful Swift. In its fourth generation and still very much in the running shoes of value and reliability, this B-segment hatchback came second overall. It impressed judges by offering six airbags as standard across the range, which is six good reasons to feel safer. Suzuki did something similar last year with the Fronx, proving that small cars can punch above their weight without breaking the budget.

Rounding off the podium is a Bavarian brute in a business suit: the G90 BMW M5. Now with a hybrid twist, this performance sedan combines tree-hugging electric capability with its signature V8 thunder. The jurors were taken with its mix of ferocity and finesse that they also awarded it the Jurors’ Choice.

The SA Car of the Year competition does not only crown an overall winner, it slices the motoring world into six categories to ensure no car type is left behind. Here are the highlights:

Premium: The BMW X3.

Budget: Suzuki Swift, delivering value like a Black Friday sale with airbags.

Performance: The M5, for when your commute needs a little Nürburgring.

Family category: Volkswagen Tiguan.

Executive class: Was another BMW showcase, with the G60 5 Series taking gold

For the adventurous souls who think tar roads are merely a suggestion: Toyota’s Land Cruiser Prado (J250) took the Adventure Utility title.

The People’s Choice Award, voted for by the public and backed by Old Mutual Insure was won by the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

This year saw John and Charissa Mulder from JOMU win the title of fleet managers of the year. Without them, we as motoring journalists would not get some of the best vehicles to review.

The PR person of the year award went to Eileen Gengan from Suzuki Auto South Africa. Organisation and efficiency skills best describe Gengan.

The judging process remains rigorous. A panel of expert jurors evaluates each finalist on design, engineering, performance, innovation, and safety. Lightstone Auto backs this with hard data on value for money and market trends, and an independent audit firm double-checks the scores to ensure no funny business.

And to all the winners: go ahead, toot your horn. You have earned it.

Sheryl Goldstuck was a juror for the SA Car of the Year 2025 awards.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.