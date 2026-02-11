Wheels of the Week: Brains, brawn and a plug for Chery

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The Chery Tiggo 7 CSH has earned itself a well-deserved spot as a finalist in the 2026 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 2026 SA COTY finalists represent a diverse mix of vehicles, from affordable compact hatchbacks to family-focused lifestyle SUVs and performance SUVs. Shortlisted after extensive consideration by SA COTY’s jury, each vehicle was assessed for quality, safety, performance and suitability for SA conditions. They will advance to a rigorous three-day evaluation at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane next month. The Chery Tiggo 7 CSH is one of these finalists.

In a market where drivers are looking for value, sensible pricing, and a car that actually works for real life, the Chery Tiggo 7 hits a sweet spot. It feels like a well-specced package that genuinely understands what South African drivers are after: smart tech that’s easy to live with, rather than features that overcomplicate things.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Tiggo 7 CSH is a turbocharged petrol engine working with an electric motor, producing a combined 265 kW and 530 Nm of torque. The 18.3 kWh battery allows for up to 93 kilometres of electric-only driving, making short commutes and school runs efficient and fuel-free. When both power sources work together, the result is a responsive performance. With a combined driving range of up to 1,100 km and fuel consumption of 6,3L/100 km, the Tiggo 7 is made for fewer fuel stops. The plug-in hybrid is adding a new dimension to the vehicle market in South Africa with its brains.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety is another area where the Tiggo makes a strong impression. It comes equipped with eight airbags and a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance systems that blend active and passive safety measures. The vehicle offered reassuring protection across a variety of driving conditions, whether I was navigating busy city streets or cruising on the highway to Pretoria.

Inside the cabin, Chery has focused on delivering a high level of standard specification across both trims. Dual digital displays create a modern, uncluttered dashboard, while wireless smartphone connectivity made it a dream to connect to Android Auto. This made my navigation easy to follow as the infotainment screen is large, crisp and clear. An eight-speaker Sony sound system added a premium audio experience, and the 540-degree panoramic camera was marvel for parking and low-speed manoeuvres.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A Qualcomm 8155 chipset powers the infotainment system, ensuring quick responses and stable performance. Intelligent voice control allows drivers to access key vehicle functions naturally, reducing distraction behind the wheel. The key words to get the vehicle to listen to me were “hello Chery”. My favourite was telling Chery to turn up the air conditioner. Speaking of which, Chery uses an air purifying system that ensures the occupants of the vehicle breathe in purified air when the air conditioner is turned on.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The generous luggage area and a flexible cabin layout enable the Tiggo 7 CSH to be a practical, family-friendly SUV that fits comfortably into everyday life, while still feeling special.

*Pricing for the Chery Tiggo 7 CSH starts at R599,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.