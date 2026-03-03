Lexus ensures the future of EVs

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Lexus South Africa has pulled the wraps off its new RZ, and it is far more than just another model joining the line-up, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Lexus RZ is the brand’s first globally available, purpose-built battery electric vehicle, and it signals a turning point in how Lexus sees its future.

The launch itself felt just as special as the vehicle. Set against the sweeping scenery of the Western Cape, the experience blended dramatic coastal views with refined hospitality. We were treated to a memorable culinary stop at Beyond Restaurant, followed by a stay at the stylish, newly opened The Cole Hotel. It was the kind of setting that made me pause, breathe in the sea air, and appreciate that luxury motoring is as much about atmosphere as it is about engineering.

Back to the car, and the RZ marks a philosophical shift for Lexus South Africa. Electrification is no longer treated as a side option. It now sits at the core of the driving experience, influencing everything from design to performance.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Lexus has been on this path for some time. The RX Hybrid introduced local buyers to luxury electrification back in 2008, and the arrival of plug-in hybrids in 2023 expanded that offering. The RZ, however, represents the next step: a fully electric vehicle engineered from the outset to be exactly that.

Because it sits on a dedicated electric platform, the RZ benefits from packaging freedom that combustion vehicles cannot match. The proportions are clean and balanced, with a firm stance that gives it a presence on the road. The evolved spindle body design keeps the unmistakable Lexus identity intact, while subtle aerodynamic tweaks improve efficiency and stability.

For those who prefer something with a little more visual drama, the F SPORT variants add functional design touches such as sculpted air ducts, airflow-managing bumper fins, and a rear spoiler that enhances stability at speed. And a steering wheel that matches that of a Formula 1 racing car. Later in the year, the upcoming 600e F SPORT Performance will push things further with carbon fibre elements and more aggressive aerodynamic solutions designed to deliver measurable downforce.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Locally, the RZ range is structured to offer a clear progression. The 500e EX provides a strong starting point with generous specification, while the 500e SE adds more luxury materials and technology. At the sharper end sits the 550e F SPORT, which brings a more dynamic personality through chassis upgrades and sport-focused detailing. The future 600e F SPORT Performance will act as the halo model, showcasing what electrified Lexus performance can truly do.

Inside, the cabin is modern and unmistakably Lexus. The Tazuna concept, a driver-focused layout, keeps controls within easy reach, helping the driver feel connected rather than overwhelmed by technology. A rotary shift-by-wire controller replaces the traditional gear lever.

Material quality rises through the range, from refined synthetic leather in the EX to Ultrasuede finishes in the SE and F SPORT models. Comfort innovations are also front and centre. Radiant infrared heaters warm occupants directly rather than just heating the air, which improves efficiency while keeping passengers’ cosy.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Higher-spec models receive a crisp 14-inch multimedia display, a Mark Levinson sound system, a Head-Up Display, and a digital rear-view mirror. It has a dimming panoramic roof, wireless charging, and smartphone integration with Android Auto – but still requires a cable to connect.

Under the skin, the RZ uses a lithium-ion battery paired with reworked electric axles that reduce energy loss while delivering immediate torque. The 500e models produce 280 kW, while the 550e F SPORT steps up to 300 kW for sharper responses. A new water-cooling system keeps temperatures stable during hard driving or rapid charging, helping maintain long-term performance.

A 22kW onboard charger comes standard, and battery pre-conditioning ensures the pack reaches the ideal temperature before charging begins. Under colder conditions, a 10% to 80% charge can take roughly half an hour, which makes daily usability far more practical.

*Pricing is as follows:

Lexus RZ 500e EX R1 649 400

Lexus RZ 500e SE R1 823 800

Lexus RZ 550e F Sport R1 938 600

All RZ derivatives include a comprehensive ownership package designed to provide long-term peace of mind:

Service intervals scheduled at 12 months or 15 000km, ensuring consistent maintenance.

A full maintenance plan covering 7 years or 105 000km.

A vehicle warranty extending to 7 years or 105 000km.

An EV battery warranty of 8 years or 160 000km, underscoring Lexus’ confidence in long-term battery durability.

Lexus South Africa offers a comprehensive 7-year warranty across its entire vehicle range, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to long-term customer confidence.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.