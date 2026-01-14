Wheels of the Week: Tech meets design in Omoda C7

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Omoda C7 announced itself with a kind of futuristic presence that made me feel as if I had been handed the keys to a concept car that escaped from an auto show stand. Its sharply sculpted exterior hints at the sort of technology hidden within and, as I spent more time with it, I found myself increasingly impressed at how thoroughly Omoda has packed innovation into this model.

The moment I eased into the driver’s seat, I was greeted by a sweeping dual-screen layout, which stretches across the dashboard like a command centre. The high-resolution displays are crisp, responsive, and intuitive, providing clear information without any unnecessary clutter. The interface flows smoothly between screens, and the graphics feel modern and well considered. I appreciated how logically everything was laid out. Voice control is also available although not always functional.

Omoda has focused on efficiency without compromising everyday usability. The engine response feels measured and, although this is not a performance machine, the power delivery is predictable and refined. Technology also extends to how the C7 manages its drive modes, allowing me to toggle between Comfort, Eco, and Sport. Each mode changes throttle response, steering weight, and transmission behaviour, giving the sensation of three personalities in one vehicle.

Safety technology is another area where the C7 shines. The suite of driver assistance systems is extensive. The adaptive cruise control maintained a consistent following distance during highway driving, easing the monotony of long stretches. Lane-keeping assistance gently nudged the vehicle back into place whenever I drifted, while the forward collision warning stood ready to alert me of any unexpected obstacles. Blind-spot monitoring proved particularly helpful in dense Johannesburg traffic, where the Checkers Sixty60 bikes and taxis appear like stealth aircraft. The combination of sensors, cameras, and software makes the C7 feel far more premium than its badge may suggest.

The infotainment system supports easy smartphone integration, and the wireless charging pad did not miss a beat with its cooling system. My phone remained firmly in place, and the charging rate was quick. There are multiple USB-C ports available, ensuring that everyone is kept powered on longer journeys. Audio quality from the multi-speaker system is impressive, with clarity that held up even when I turned the volume slightly higher than necessary.

One of the most impressive pieces of technology is the 360-degree camera system. It offers a clear bird’s-eye view, making tight parking scenarios considerably less stressful. Even in dim light, the system provided crisp visual feedback, which I found genuinely helpful in avoiding the errant wheelie bin or hastily abandoned shopping trolley.

*Pricing for the Omoda C7 starts at R539,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.