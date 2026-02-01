Changan bakkies go for ‘balance’

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

An all-rounder approach underpins the Hunter Diesel Range, with a focus on everyday usability and long-term value.

Changan aims to strike an equilibrium with the Hunter Diesel Range, which is available in both 2WD and 4WD derivatives. The Chinese automotive company launched the vehicles last year as part of a broader rollout in South Africa.

“In a market crowded with bold claims and ‘tougher’ promises, the Changan Hunter Diesel Range takes a different approach,” said Changan in a press release. “It doesn’t chase extremes or overcomplicate the category. Instead, it delivers something far more valuable to South African buyers – balance.”

The Hunter Diesel Range includes the 2.0L 2WD MT CS and the 2.0L 4WD AT CE. The vehicles are positioned to cover both work and everyday use, combining capability, comfort, and value within its price bracket.

The Hunter Diesel nameplate aims to reflect a contemporary approach to the double cab segment, with a focus on functionality and everyday usability. The bakkie is designed to operate across typical South African driving conditions while incorporating modern design and features.

Photo courtesy Changan Motors.

The vehicles are positioned to support a range of use cases, including urban driving, business requirements, travel, leisure, and off-road work. Its proportions, load bed design, and overall layout are intended to balance practicality with versatility within the local double cab market.

Turbo diesel power

The Hunter Diesel Range is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm of torque. The engine delivers its output primarily in the low to mid-range, supporting towing, load carrying, and long-distance driving.

The 2WD variant is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the 4WD model uses a 6-speed automatic transmission. This drivetrain configuration is designed to provide predictable performance and efficiency across varying driving conditions.

Design and style

The exterior design includes LED daytime running lights, a front grille, and an upright stance, along with detailing intended for regular use.

Inside, the cabin includes a dashboard with a high-definition infotainment display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Interior materials are specified for durability, with leather upholstery available on higher-spec models. Selected derivatives are equipped with keyless entry and push-button start.

Ownership

Ownership support is provided through the Changan Journey programme, which includes a 5-year or 150,000km warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and parts availability supported by the brand’s dealer network. These elements are intended to provide predictable ownership costs and access to aftersales support over the vehicle’s lifecycle.

The Changan Hunter Diesel Range is positioned as a balanced option within the double cab segment, offering a combination of capability, practicality, and ownership support without focusing on extreme performance claims.

Changan Hunter Diesel Range pricing

The Changan Hunter 2.0L 2WD MT CS is priced at R449,900 (from R5,911 per month), while the Changan Hunter 2.0L 4WD AT CE is priced at R569,900 (from R7,481 per month).