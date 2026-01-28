Red carpet arrival for the Jetour T1

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

South Africa has a bold new contender in the adventure SUV market, with a sophisticated digital experience, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

When I first took delivery of the Jetour T1 for the December holidays, I expected it to be a capable companion for the South African summer. I did not expect it to be a local celebrity. Every time I pulled into a parking lot or stopped for a quick refreshment in a small town, people would inevitably gather. Passers-by were captivated by its bold, boxy silhouette and those distinctive “storm-eye” LED headlights. However, while the exterior design is what drew them in, it was the staggering array of technology that truly captured my heart during our many adventures.

Stepping inside the cabin feels like entering into a sophisticated digital lounge. The undisputed star of the interior is the massive 15.6-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen that dominates the dashboard. Powered by the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 smart chip, the system operates with the fluidity and responsiveness of a premium tablet. There was zero lag when switching between navigation and my holiday playlists, which sounded exceptional through the nine-speaker Sony surround sound system.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The technology extends far beyond entertainment. I appreciated the clarity of the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that kept me informed of every vital statistic without cluttering my view. For those scorching December afternoons, the dual-zone automatic air conditioning was a necessity, but the T1 went a step further with a refrigerated centre armrest box. This clever bit of engineering kept our beverages perfectly chilled while we traversed the roads of South Africa.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety and driver assistance are where the Jetour T1 shines like a celebrity, offering a comprehensive suite of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. On the long stretches of the N1, the Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist worked harmoniously to reduce driver fatigue, allowing me to arrive at my destination feeling refreshed. The 540-degree panoramic view camera system became my best friend when navigating tight parking spots at crowded shopping centres. By combining a 360-degree bird’s-eye view with a transparent chassis function, the vehicle effectively allowed me to “see through” the floor to avoid obstacles – a technological feat that never failed to impress the curious onlookers who asked for a demonstration.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Performance is equally high-tech. My holiday adventures were powered by a robust 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 180 kW and 375 Nm of torque, paired with a seamless seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. With seven distinct driving modes, including specific settings for sand, mud, and rock, the vehicle automatically manages power distribution to ensure optimal traction. We even tested its 600 mm wading depth during a sudden summer downpour, and the wading radar provided real-time feedback on the water levels, ensuring total peace of mind.

The dual-layer soundproof glass and privacy tinting ensured that the cabin remained a serene, sanctuary, insulated from both the external heat and the noise of holiday traffic.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Jetour T1 is a vehicle that looks the part of a rugged explorer; it is a meticulously engineered piece of technology that makes journeys more efficient, safer, and infinitely more enjoyable. I felt the red carpet for the Jetour T1 celebrity was fitting for this vehicle.

*Pricing for the Jetour T1 is as follows:

The T1 Edge is R514 900, followed by the T1 Aspire at R544 900, the T1 Xplora at R594 900, and the flagship T1 Odyssey at R634 900 (the celebrity in my driveway).

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.