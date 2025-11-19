GadgetWheels editor re-elected to COTY jury

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

SAGMJ members have voted Sheryl Goldstuck onto the Car of the Years jury for a second year in a row.

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has unveiled the jury for the Car of the Year 2026 competition, following an extensive voting process among members.

Sheryl Goldstuck, editor of GadgetWheels, has been elected onto the COTY jury for a second year in a row.

Since 1986, the SAGMJ has held the competition, regarded as the ultimate accolade for motoring manufacturers operating in South Africa. 2026 will see the 40th iteration of the competition, hosted alongside Old Mutual Insure as the title sponsor.

The 2026 running of the competition will kick off in November 2025. An enormously experienced Jury comprising 25 jurors and three trainees will score the finalists over two test days at the end of Q1 2026.

On the one end of experience, Colin Windell has been involved with COTY since 1986 and has an astonishing 49 years of industry experience. Collectively, our Jury boasts more than 500 years’ experience.

In contrast, Sheryl Goldstuck has been elected as a full juror for the second year in a row, after being selected as a trainee juror for 2024, thanks to her unique voice in covering both the driving experience and the on-board technology that is transforming the automotive world.

The Jury has a fantastic spread of experience, including influencers, writers, and broadcasters. The wealth of knowledge spread across new energy, tech, two- or four-wheeled vehicles, economy runs, and time trials is superb – a key element in finding automotive excellence.

The Jury in alphabetical order:

Alan Rosenmeyer Azim Omar Bernard Hellberg Jr Brendon Staniforth Colin Windell Edward Makwana Fanele Bengu Ferde De Vos Francisco Nwamba Janine van der Post Jason Woosey Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger Kumbi Mtshakazi Lawrence Smith Liana Reiners Mabuyane Mabuza Marnus Hattingh Melinda Ferguson Nicky Furniss Sean Nurse Sheryl Goldstuck Sibonelo Myeni Thami Masemola Wezile Bonani Ziphora Masethe

Our associate jurors:

Aphiwe Mzimande Brandon Jacobs Charles Molefe

“The 2026 South African Car of the Year sponsored by Old Mutual Insure marks an important and exciting milestone in the life of this prestigious competition,” said Thami Masemola, chairman of SA Car of the Year awards. “That is because it will have been 40 years since the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists established the competition.

“As such, the Jury that represents COTY in 2026 takes up a special place in our history, and is expected to respond to it in that same vigorous manner. All Jury members are respected, experienced members of the South African motoring media from diverse backgrounds.

“They bring their knowledge, energy and experience to the competition. Their highly informed votes will ultimately determine which deserving car wins the coveted prize.”

Presodhini Naicker, executive for marketing and communication at Old Mutual Insure, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with the South African Car of the Year competition, a prestigious platform that showcases the innovation, excellence, and resilience of our local motoring industry. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting progress and celebrating the ingenuity that drives South Africa forward.”