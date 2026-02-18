Wheels of the Week: Build your bakkie dream in a Shark

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is a distinct thrill that arrives with a new kind of machine like the BYD Shark 6, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

When the BYD Shark 6 was delivered for review, I felt a thrill. BYD Shark is the first double cab bakkie from the Chinese automaker to launch in South Africa, and it arrives with a mission to rewrite the rulebook. My week with the vehicle was a deep dive into its technological heart: a place where hybrid innovation meets rugged utility.

The core of this experience is the DMO Super Hybrid Off-road Platform. DMO stands for Dual Mode Off-road, and it represents the pinnacle of BYD’s current engineering. It is a chassis designed from the ground up to blend contradictory worlds: ladder-frame durability needed for off-road punishment and the sophisticated ride comfort of a luxury SUV.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The secret lies in its electrification. The platform allows for a dedicated rear-drive powertrain working in concert with an EHS (electric hybrid system) up front. The result is a powertrain that delivers a combined peak power exceeding 430 horsepower. To feel that in a bakkie is astonishing; it is the equivalent of a 4-litre V8, yet it propels the Shark 6 from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.7 seconds.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

This power is managed by an intelligent electric all-wheel drive system. Unlike mechanical systems that require time to engage, the Shark 6’s computers adjust torque distribution between the front and rear wheels in milliseconds. I felt this precision on a gravel road where the surface shifted from hard packed to loose stones; the vehicle found its grip quickly, constantly aligning torque with the optimal adhesion coefficient.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Then there is the question of range, the perennial concern for any new energy vehicle. As a super plug-in hybrid, the Shark 6 offers two personalities. For the daily commute, its pure electric range of 85km under WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) conditions meant I could run errands without burning a drop of fuel. For the longer haul, the combination of the 1.5-litre turbo engine and the electric motors provides a comprehensive cruising range of 670km. Should the battery be depleted, the vehicle reverts to hybrid operation, with fuel consumption rising to 9.6 litres per 100km. For a vehicle of this size and capability, that figure feels like an engineering triumph.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety, however, is where the technology becomes truly invisible yet ever-present. BYD has integrated its ultra-safe Blade Battery using Cell-to-Chassis, or CTC, technology. This means the battery pack is not an energy unit bolted onto the frame; it is a structural component of the chassis itself. It sits within a high-strength steel frame, fortifying the vehicle from the ground up. This integration yields a significant benefit: a 22% increase in body torsional rigidity. The chassis feels immensely stiff, which translates to sharper handling on tarmac and greater reliability when the wheels are clawing for traction over challenging terrain. The battery provides a multi-layered defence, becoming the solid foundation upon which the entire vehicle’s safety is built.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside the BYD Shark, I felt I was driving a large luxurious SUV. The seats are comfortable and can be electronically adjusted for both the driver and the passenger. My rear passengers could not believe the ample leg room they had. The infotainment has a 10.25-inch touch screen that is wirelessly compatible with Android Auto. The 360-degree cameras are essential for a vehicle of this size, especially when attempting to park in a parking lot. Mapping and the camera views are realistic and crisp on the touch screen.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Despite the size of the BYD Shark 6, it was a real thrill to drive this bakkie. I can see why this vehicle is a finalist in the South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition.

*Pricing for the BYD Shark 6 starts at R969,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.