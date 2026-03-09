Lepas L4 roars into SA

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Lepas L4 has arrived in South Africa, bringing with it a refreshing mix of sleek design and good technology, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Lepas L4, under the Chery umbrella, feels like a premium compact SUV with style, performance and innovation. It’s body resembles a leopard stance, and its feline-inspired design gives the vehicle an almost athletic poise. The curves and lines result in a car that looks just as comfortable parked outside a trendy café as it does heading off on a weekend escape. Appropriately, the name Lepas comes from a combination of the words “leap” and “passion”.

Underneath that stylish exterior sits a generous 2700-millimetre wheelbase, giving the L4 a firm presence on the road while contributing to interior space and ride comfort. Combined with its advanced powertrain options, the result is a driving experience that feels smooth, serene, and ready for whatever the day might bring.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

At launch, I had the opportunity to stretch the L4’s legs on a drive out towards the beautiful Cradle of Humankind, and it proved to be a great setting to appreciate what this SUV offers. The journey there was a pleasant mix of urban traffic, open stretches of road and scenic countryside, and the Lepas L4 handled it all with a smooth ride.

Inside the cabin, technology takes centre stage. The 13.2-inch 2K touchscreen sits in the centre of the dashboard, providing quick access to the vehicle’s various systems. It is crisp, responsive and large enough to make navigation and media controls simple to use at a glance. Wireless charging ensures that smartphones remain powered, removing the need for cables cluttering the interior. The driver seat can be adjusted electronically. Surprisingly, the front passenger seat still has manual controls.

The 540-degree camera system offers an almost bird’s-eye understanding of the vehicle’s surroundings, making tight parking spaces or tricky manoeuvres far less stressful. From navigating busy city streets to slipping into a narrow parking bay, the additional visibility provides a reassuring sense of control.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety is high on the L4’s priority list. The vehicle features a reinforced body structure along with a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System. This suite of technology works in the background, monitoring the road, identifying potential hazards and offering real-time support to the driver. Six airbags, stability control and ISOFIX anchor points add further layers of protection, ensuring that both active and passive safety measures are well covered.

Comfort has not been overlooked. The CloudComfort seats live up to their name, offering a supportive and relaxed seating experience that is particularly welcome on longer journeys. With three levels of cooling ventilation and carefully layered materials that combine soft foam with body-supporting structures, the seats help transform long drives into comfortable experiences rather than endurance tests.

Ownership is supported by a comprehensive after-sales offering. Lepas L4 owners benefit from a five-year or 150,000-kilometre vehicle warranty, along with an impressive engine warranty that covers ten years or 1-million kilometres. The level of backing provides reassurance for those planning to spend plenty of time behind the wheel.

The Lepas L4 range is priced as follows:

Lepas L4 Amur – R299,900

Lepas L4 Javan – R369,900

Lepas L4 Pantera – R419,900

The L4 is supported by:

5 year/150 000 kilometer vehicle warranty

5 year/75 000 kilometer service plan

2 year Lepas Care for DCT models (1st owner)

10 year/1-million km engine warranty (1st owner).

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.