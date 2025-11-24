Private school badge for the VW Tayron

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Allow me to introduce the Volkswagen Tayron (pronounced, rather pleasingly, “Tie-ron”). It is a seriously stylish sport utility vehicle available with five or seven seats, and it has found its perfect sweet spot, elegantly wedging itself between the mighty Touareg and the beloved Tiguan. Think of it as the middle child who discovered private school and decided to become the most sophisticated member of the family.

Born and crafted in Wolfsburg, Germany, with unwavering Teutonic precision, the Tayron inherited an impressive arsenal of high-tech brilliance from its larger sibling, the Touareg. Features such as the dazzling IQ. LIGHT HD matrix headlights and those wonderfully pampering 10-chamber massage seats have been specially adapted for this younger, more playful arrival.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Measuring a respectable 4.79 metres long, the Tayron proudly wears its SUV badge. Its sharply defined lines glide along an elongated silhouette, giving it a look of sheer confidence – as if it were designed with a perfect ruler and a very steady hand. The front features LED headlights and a glowing Volkswagen emblem, creating a light signature so distinctive it could easily apply for a private school scholarship. At the rear, a full-length LED strip and another illuminated badge continue the theme of subtle and brilliant illumination.

Step into the seven-seat cabin and be greeted with high-quality materials, including a fabric called ArtVelours Eco microfibre – a name so environmentally proud it deserves its own badge. Depending on the trim selected, illuminated panels add an extra layer of elegant ambience.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The five-seater base derivative is no stranger to clever gadgetry. It arrives equipped with Eco LED headlights, Park Assist, a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist. A generous 12.9-inch infotainment system ensures every single playlist sounds crisp, clear, and suitably majestic.

The Tayron includes a three-zone automatic air conditioner, nine airbags for maximum peace of mind, and 10-colour ambient lighting to match absolutely anything: your mood, your outfit, or even the current alignment of Mercury. Digital instruments, App-Connect Wireless for Android, LED headlights with automatic main beam control, and yes – even more illuminated badges – all arrive as standard features.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

All variants come equipped with an impressive fleet of driver assistance systems. These include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), lane keeping and lane change systems, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, Park Assist Plus, a rear-view camera, and a brand new Exit Warning System that politely, yet firmly, advises one to keep the door shut if traffic is approaching. It is thoughtful indeed.

For those who enjoy a little extra flair with their practicality, the R-Line stands at the top of the range. Its sports comfort seats are wrapped in luxurious Varenna leather, paired with aluminium-look trim and assertive bumpers that loudly declare, “I take motoring seriously.” Outside, it rides on sporty 19-inch Coventry alloys and features LED Plus headlights with dynamic cornering light, 3D LED tail clusters, and a truly magnificent 30-colour ambient lighting system. Evidently, 29 colours were simply insufficient for this vehicle.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Out on the busy, bustling streets of Johannesburg, the Tayron feels perfectly at home. Navigating the infamous taxis that seem to materialise from thin air, avoiding enthusiastic lane changers, and gliding through peak-hour traffic all become surprisingly good private school experiences.

The elevated driving position provides an excellent view of the urban choreography unfolding ahead, while the driver assistance systems intervene like attentive, professional backup dancers. Adaptive Cruise Control maintains a disciplined distance, Lane Keeping Assist helps prevent any unwanted creative drifting, and the Exit Warning System ensures one does not step out into the oncoming chaos of a Joburg rush hour.

Even the massage seats seem to understand the assignment: keeping one remarkably calm while the city performs its daily symphony of hooters, brakes, and bold manoeuvres. The best part of all: no extra cables are needed for the wireless connection to Android Auto.

*Retail Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)

Tayron 1.4 TSI 110kW Base DSG starts at R811,800

Tayron 1.4 TSI 110kW Life DSG starts at R853,800

Tayron 1.4 TSI 110kW R-Line DSG starts at R899,900

The Volkswagen Tayron comes standard with a 3 year/120 000 km warranty, 5 year / 90 000 km EasyDrive Service Plan including a 12-year anti corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000 km.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.