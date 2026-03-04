Greetings from the future

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The flagship vehicle of the Volvo range, the EX90, lives up to its sophisticated reputation, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volvo EX90 wears its substantial size with a certain amount of grace. It does not pretend to be a petrol-guzzler. With its blanked-off grille and aerodynamic wheels, it proudly broadcasts its electric heart, yet it retains that classic silhouette which fans of Volvo will immediately recognise.

Inside, the EX90 begins to show off. The cabin feels like a calm lounge on wheels. Natural light pours in through the panoramic roof, making the space feel open and airy even on overcast days. However, it would be nice if the driver and passengers could choose to have the panoramic roof with an inside cover to keep out the glare on bright days.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The materials in the Volvo EX90 deserve a special mention. Responsibly sourced wood, recycled textiles, and bio-based synthetic fabrics dominate the surfaces. Nothing feels cheap or gimmicky. It feels modern and luxurious.

The layout is minimalism at its best. Physical buttons have almost entirely vanished, leaving a dashboard that is free from clutter. In their place sits a 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen and a digital driver display. It is elegant and sophisticated, but not always practical. For example, looking at the screen to change the aircon temperature distracts one from keeping eyes on the road.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Unlike many SUVs that claim to seat seven but reserve the rear for gymnastic toddlers, the EX90 is a genuine seven-seater. I found the second row to be exceptionally comfortable for adults. Even the third row is suitable for grown-up use on occasion, rather than being relegated to “emergency child duty.” Accessing those rear seats is made easier as a result of wide-opening doors and well-designed seat mechanisms.

When all seats are upright, the boot space remains sufficient for daily family errands. However, once I folded the third row down, the cargo area became more than ample.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The technology within this vehicle is rather interesting. The infotainment system is powered by Google, meaning Google Maps, Assistant, and the Play Store are all natively integrated. It is meant to offer the seamless functionality of a modern smartphone without the usual distractions, but it does require a complete login to unlock its full potential.

While I drove, a head-up display projected vital statistics directly into my line of sight, allowing the digital instrument cluster to remain minimalist. Interestingly, the steering wheel is equipped with sensors that monitor hand position – a clever bit of kit designed to support future autonomous driving features.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety is the very soul of a Volvo, and the EX90 elevates this. It is packed with a suite of protective measures, including:

Pilot Assist: Adaptive cruise control with steering support.

Collision Avoidance and Mitigation: Including an intersection autobrake.

360-degree Cameras and Park Pilot Assist: For stress-free manoeuvering.

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS): Featuring cross-traffic alerts.

The LiDAR scanner is mounted subtly on the roof above the windscreen. This piece of technology can detect objects hundreds of metres ahead, even in total darkness. It works in harmony with an array of cameras and radar.

The ride in the Volvo EX90 was exactly what I hoped for: exceptionally quiet, calm, and comfortable. Regarding the range, Volvo claims the EX90 can achieve up to 751 km in urban environments and 604 km on a combined cycle. While I did not embark on a long-distance expedition to verify these figures myself, the efficiency suggested by the on-board computers was certainly promising. The Volvo EX90 is ready to take on the future of mobility.

*Pricing for the Volvo EX90 starts at R2,650,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.