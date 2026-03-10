Tiago’s engine sets the pace

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The Tata Tiago 1.2 XT uses a larger engine than many rivals, giving the hatchback an edge among low-tech cars, writes JASON BANNIER.

Pulling away from a busy intersection, the Tata Tiago 1.2 XT moved forward with a little more eagerness than I expected from an entry-level hatchback. The response made the small car feel lively in city traffic, where small gaps between vehicles often demand an immediate move rather than a slow crawl into the lane.

That response comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 63kW and 113Nm. Many rivals in the same price bracket rely on smaller 1.0-litre engines. The extra capacity becomes noticeable in slow traffic, where the Tiago pulls away smoothly without feeling strained.

A five-speed manual gearbox works well with the engine. Gear changes feel light and direct, while the clutch requires little effort during repeated stops in congested traffic.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Several days of driving on urban roads revealed where the Tiago performs best. Compact dimensions help the car slip through narrow streets and crowded parking areas. A tight parking bay outside a shopping centre presented little difficulty, and good visibility helped when reversing into position.

Higher speeds on open roads exposed one limitation common to lightweight hatchbacks. Strong crosswinds and passing trucks occasionally nudged the Tiago within the lane, requiring steering correction. Urban driving rarely exposed that behaviour.

The interior continues the straightforward approach. A simple dashboard layout places most controls within easy reach of the driver. A 7-inch infotainment screen at the centre of the console is as high-tech as it gets.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Connecting a smartphone required little effort, although demanding a cable. Wired Android Auto activated quickly through the USB port during testing, allowing navigation and music apps to run from the phone. Bluetooth connectivity handles calls and audio streaming, while the USB port can also charge a phone or play media from a flash drive.

Audio plays through a four-speaker sound system that produces clear sound for daily listening, although nothing dynamic. Steering-wheel controls allow the driver to adjust volume, change tracks or answer calls without reaching toward the display.

Parking assistance comes from a reverse camera that sends a live image to the infotainment screen when reverse gear is selected. The display provides enough clarity to judge distance to nearby objects when backing into a tight driveway or parking bay.

Interior materials match expectations for the price range. Hard plastics cover most surfaces, yet the cabin remained free of rattles during testing and panel fit appeared solid. Fabric seats provided reasonable support during longer stretches of driving.

Air conditioning cooled the cabin quickly after the car had been parked in the sun. Storage spaces around the interior held a phone, water bottle and other everyday items collected during daily driving.

Boot capacity measures 242 litres, enough for grocery bags, backpacks or a small weekend load.

Safety equipment includes dual front airbags, anti-lock braking with electronic brakeforce distribution, and rear parking sensors. The sensors proved useful when reversing into narrow shopping-centre parking bays.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Suspension tuning focuses on comfort over sharp handling. Speed bumps and uneven city streets were absorbed reasonably well during testing.

Fuel consumption remains one of the Tiago’s strongest advantages. Tata claims a combined-cycle figure of 5.6 L/100 km. A modest engine and light body help keep fuel use and running costs under control.

The Tata Tiago 1.2 XT offers straightforward with enough basic technology to support everyday driving, while keeping purchase price and operating costs low.

* Pricing for the Tata Tiago 1.2 XT starts at R209,900.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.