Mind the Ps with BYD Dolphin Surf

It would be easy to turn the BYD Dolphin Surf into a string of watery metaphors. The name almost begs for it. That temptation misses the point. It is a small electric vehicle (EV) that has been designed with a clear sense of where it fits.

Personally, the Dolphin Surf comes down to four Ps: personality, presence, performance and price. Each of these speaks for itself but, together, they explain why this car makes such an impact.

Let’s start with personality. Small cars often rely on charm to mask their limitations. The Dolphin Surf’s proportions are compact and upright, but the detailing gives it a unique identity. The sharp headlight design, complete with standard LED daytime running lights, gives the front end definition. The rear spoiler adds a playful touch without feeling like a novelty. It looks like a car that one want to use, not to make a design statement.

Colour choices reinforce that sense of character. Lime green suits the shape particularly well, while ice blue, apricity white and polar night black offer cool alternatives. These colours don’t feel safe, and that goes a long way in a segment that often thrives on anonymity.

Inside, the personality shifts from visual to practical. The cabin layout is clean and logical. A digital instrument cluster in front of the driver and a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen handle infotainment and vehicle functions. BYD’s interface has matured into something that feels familiar within minutes, helped by standard Android Auto. Significantly, connectivity is wireless, keeping cable clutter out of the cabin. A voice assistant, triggered by “Hi, BYD”, works reliably enough to reduce menu diving during everyday driving.

Physical controls like volume and demisters are added for quick access while driving, although including the gear button among these takes getting used to.

Materials match expectations for the segment. Vegan leather seats are standard across the range, with manual adjustment on entry models and electric adjustment and heating on higher trims. The one drawback at the higher end is that only the driver’s seat offers electronic control.

Presence is the Dolphin Surf’s most pleasant surprise. On paper, it is a compact city car. In use, it feels more substantial. The seating position gives a clear view of the road, which proves useful in traffic. It struck me while navigating particularly heavy traffic through Sandton that I did not feel intimated by larger cars around me, and felt strong SUV vibes.

This is possibly because legroom and headroom are better than the exterior dimensions suggest. My first reaction: “Hey, this car is bigger on the inside than outside!” At the back, a flat floor and sensible wheelbase translate into a rear cabin that accommodates adults without complaint.

The boot suits daily routines rather than weekend escapes, but it is well shaped and easy to load. Storage solutions around the cabin, from door pockets to the centre console, feel designed for real use. A fold-open compartment would have been a useful addition, but valuables can be kept hidden in a lower compartment.

Equipment levels reinforce presence. Keyless entry and start, a digital key compatible with smartphones, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems are available, depending on trim. Features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, automatic emergency braking and a 360-degree camera system place the Surf firmly in the present rather than the bargain basement of recycled tech.

Performance suits the brief. The Dolphin Surf is available with a single front-wheel-drive electric motor producing either 65 kW or 115 kW, depending on version. The more powerful setup delivers brisk urban acceleration, while the lower-output variant remains well-matched to city traffic. A 0 to 100 km/h time of around 9.1 seconds on higher trims feels appropriate. Top speed is capped at 150 km/h.

Battery options include BYD’s Blade Battery technology, based on lithium iron phosphate chemistry. Capacities range from 30 kWh to just under 44 kWh. WLTP combined range figures span around 220 km to 322 km, with city figures extending further, thanks to regenerative braking. This positions the Surf as a daily commuter rather than a long-distance cruiser.

Charging support aligns with that role. AC charging reaches up to 11 kW, while DC fast charging peaks at 65 kW on higher trims. Under ideal conditions, a 30% to 80% DC charge takes around half an hour, which suits work commutes, shopping stops and lunch breaks more than road-trips.

On the road, steering is light and predictable. Suspension tuning is comfortable, and moving over Johannesburg’s many speedbumps felt like – forgive me, I just can not resist – riding the waves. It feels well suited to both stop-start traffic and narrow side roads.

Which brings us to price, the point where the Dolphin Surf makes its strongest argument. EVs shave long carried a premium that places them out of reach for many buyers. BYD aims to make the entry point feel attainable rather than aspirational.

In South Africa, that approach translates into a starting price of R339,900 for the Dolphin Surf Comfort, with the better-equipped Dynamic priced at R389,900. Both include a three-year or 100,000 km vehicle warranty, backed by BYD’s Blade Battery technology, which has earned a reputation for durability and safety.

At that price, the Dolphin Surf changes the conversation around electric vehicles. The four Ps do the heavy lifting: a car with personality rather than gimmicks, presence beyond its size, performance matched to real use, and a price that opens the door instead of guarding it.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.