Hit the clubs in the new Golf

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Volkswagen is about to shake up the automotive world with the grand unveiling of the new Golf, set to hit the roads in the first quarter of 2025, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The new Golf is here to impress, and it is packing some serious upgrades. It is a head-turner, thanks to its bold, redesigned front and rear ends. The illuminated Volkswagen logo – a first for the Golf – paired with striking new LED headlights, give the car a futuristic vibe. The top-tier IQ. LIGHT LED matrix headlights boasts a high-performance main beam that can light up the road to an impressive 500 meters ahead.

Volkswagen knows that every driver is unique, so the new Golf comes in four distinct equipment lines: Life, Life +, R-Line, and R-Line+. Each trim has features designed to cater to anyone’s needs, whether they are a tech lover, a comfort seeker, or a regular clubber.

The Golf Life is a good starting point for those who want a little bit of everything, including going to the clubs. It is equipped with Eco LED headlights for better visibility and energy efficiency, ensuring smart driving. One can stay connected on the go with wireless app connect and enjoy a smoother ride with the cruise control system.

Inside, the vehicle has a 12.9-inch infotainment radio, a 6-speaker audio system, and a 10-inch integrated digital cockpit that puts all the information needed within easy reach. The cabin is further enhanced by 10-colour ambient lighting, creating a dynamic vibe. The Life trim rolls on stylish 16-inch Norfolk alloy wheels.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Life +, has more premium features. This trim adds driver profile selection, which allows for customising driving experience, and a rearview camera for easier parking. The interior gets a luxurious upgrade with 30-colour ambient lighting and an Art-velours sports comfort seats package.

Performance and style can be found in the R-Line. This trim comes with a multi-function heated steering wheel complete with shifting paddles for that race-car feel. The progressive steering and sports suspension ensure razor-sharp handling, while the climatronic 3-zone automatic climate control keeps everyone on board comfortable.

Outside, the R-Line boasts body-coloured bumpers, 17-inch Coventry alloy wheels, and LED plus headlamps. Inside, the R-Line seat trim covers with integrated headrests add a sporty flair, and park assist with park distance control makes parking that much easier, especially when parking at the clubs.

For those who demand the very best, the R-Line + is the pinnacle of the Golf lineup. It comes standard with IQ Matrix LED headlights and the illuminated VW front logo. The power-adjustable driver seat ensures comfort and a good driving position, while heated and cooling front seats add to an invigorating drive. The Vienna leather seats with the R-Line logo add a touch of luxury, and the brushed stainless steel paddles and 18-inch Leeds alloy wheels complete the sporty, high-end look.

Under the hood, the new Golf is powered by a 1.4TSI 110kW engine paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission. This dynamic duo delivers a maximum torque of 250 Nm, available between 1500 and 4000 rpm, ensuring a smooth and responsive drive.

Prices (VAT and emissions tax included):

Golf 1.4l TSI 110kW Tiptronic Life R580,900

Golf 1.4l TSI 110kW Tiptronic Life + R604,500

Golf 1.4l TSI 110kW Tiptronic R-line R660,000

Golf 1.4l TSI 110kW Tiptronic R-line + R688,100.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

