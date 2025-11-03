Alfa Romeo Junior electrifies South Africa

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Alfa Romeo has brought a spark of Italian flair to South Africa with the arrival of the new EV, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Alfa Romeo Junior is a bold leap forward in the marque’s journey towards electrified mobility. The Junior is compact yet full of character. It blends unmistakable Italian style with electric technology, carrying Alfa Romeo’s legacy of performance and craftsmanship into the bustling urban jungle.

Beneath its elegant exterior, the Junior captures the Alfa spirit of agility and innovation. Measuring under 4.2 metres, this city-sized vehicle will be available in two fully electric versions: the Elettrica and the Elettrica Veloce – both designed to deliver a thrilling drive for modern urban lifestyles.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

On the outside, the Junior has the unmistakable Alfa charm. The iconic scudetto grille, signature trilobo front, and sleek coda tronca tail lend aerodynamic finesse and visual drama, while a laser-etched biscione emblem on the C-pillar nods proudly to the brand’s storied heritage, and its electrified future.

Two electric variants power this new chapter of Alfa Romeo performance. The Elettrica has 118 kW and 260 Nm, sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 9 seconds and topping out at 152 km/h. For those craving extra zest, the Elettrica Veloce unleashes 207 kW and 345 Nm, rocketing from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 200 km/h.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Both versions feature Alfa Romeo’s most advanced driver-assistance systems, including Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring, LED matrix headlights, emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, and blind spot detection, which should ensure safety meets sophistication.

Style seekers will be spoilt for choice. The Junior Elettrica rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels, sports a Heritage front grille, blue-and-black ‘Icona’ seats, and a premium 6-speaker audio system. Step up to the Elettrica Veloce, and gain 20-inch alloy wheels, a Progresso grille, black-and-red ‘Spiga’ seating, a contrasting black roof, Veloce decals, and red brake calipers – for a look as confident as its performance.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Inside, the Junior impresses with a driver-focused cockpit, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. Sadly, a cable is required to connect to Android Auto. At the launch, even that proved to be a challenge, with no stable connectivity for mapping. The infotainment system needs to be fine-tuned to be in line with the power the Junior offers.

* Pricing of the Elettrica starts from R799,900 and the Electtrica Veloce from R999,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.