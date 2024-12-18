Photo by DALL·E, based on a prompt by Gadget.

AUDIO PRODUCTS

Earbuds

Winner: Huawei FreeClip

“Redefining” a category is a word not to be used lightly, but the Huawei FreeClip literally achieves this in the wireless earbuds category, with a clip-on, open-ear design, prioritising comfort and style. Weighing a few grams, it eliminates ear fatigue and the blocked-ear sensation common with in-ear buds. The C-bridge design features an “acoustic ball” for audio and a “comfort bean” for support, delivering a liberating listening experience.

It includes adaptive noise cancellation, intuitive touch controls, and high-definition sound drivers, while offering surprisingly good call quality. However, the open-ear design sacrifices noise isolation, making it less suitable for noisy environments.

Price: R3,999.

Headphones

Winner: Sonos Ace

The Sonos Ace headphones mark Sonos’s entry into the personal audio market, combining luxurious design with high-quality audio performance. Crafted with premium materials like soft memory foam and durable metal, they prioritise comfort and style. Features include active noise cancellation (ANC), adaptive EQ, and support for high-resolution and spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos, ensuring an exceptional sound experience with well-balanced audio – crisp highs, detailed mids, and deep bass.

Integration with the Sonos ecosystem allows seamless switching between speakers and headphones, though setup requires the awful and rightly-derided Sonos app. The detachable ear cushions enhance durability and maintenance, a thoughtful design choice. While battery life (around 20 hours with ANC) falls short for long travel, the headphones excel in luxury and sound performance.

Price: R12,999.

Runner up: Sony Ult Wear

The Sony ULT Wear headphones cater to bass enthusiasts, delivering a pulse-pounding audio experience reminiscent of live music concerts. Engineered with two ULT audio modes, they emphasise deep, resonant bass (ULT1) and energetic rhythms (ULT2), powered by Sony’s V1 audio processor for strong Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and immersive sound. The addition of 360 Reality Audio enhances the spatial audio experience, creating a sense of directionality and immersion.

With 30 hours of battery life (ANC on) and up to 50 hours without it, the headphones are ideal for extended use, while quick charging provides 90 minutes of playback in just 3 minutes. The over-ear design ensures comfort with plush ear pads, though they can trap heat during long sessions.

Price: R4,999.

Speakers

Winner: Sony Ult Tower 10

The Sony Ult Tower 10 is a powerful party speaker designed to deliver an immersive, concert-like experience, particularly at high volumes. Featuring two Ult Power Sound modes for deep and massive bass, it produces clear, vibrant sound with advanced audio configurations, like a seven-band equaliser and Sound Field Optimisation. The device integrates RGB flashing lights that sync to music, enhancing the party atmosphere.

It includes a karaoke microphone with excellent clarity and supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.2, USB-A, and optical inputs. While weighing 29kg and challenging to transport, it offers stereo pairing for larger sound stages and is app-compatible for easy control.

Price: R21,999.

GAMING

Console/device

Winner: Lenovo Legion Go

The Lenovo Legion Go is a premium handheld cloud gaming device running Windows 11, offering the versatility of a traditional PC alongside console-like gaming. Featuring detachable controllers and an innovative FPS mode, the right controller transforms into a gaming mouse for a hybrid gaming experience. The device’s 8.8-inch QHD+ touchscreen delivers excellent visuals with vivid colours and a 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for both gaming and video playback.

While the Legion Go performs well, even with demanding games, it struggles with poor battery life and noticeable heat and fan noise at peak performance. It includes a high-quality carry case for portability, but its bulky design and low-volume audio detract slightly from its handheld appeal. That said, its excellent display and versatility make it a solid option for gamers seeking a Windows-based handheld device.

Price: R21,855.

Monitor

Winner: LG Ultra Gear Gaming Monitor

The LG 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor is a high-performance display designed for competitive gamers, offering a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time for exceptionally smooth and responsive gameplay. Its 1080p resolution and IPS panel deliver vibrant visuals with HDR10 support and 99% sRGB colour accuracy, though it lacks the vividness of OLED displays.

Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium ensure tear-free gaming, while the adjustable design allows for height, tilt, and portrait orientation flexibility. Despite not including an HDMI cable and being limited to Full HD, it’s an excellent choice for fast-paced action games where frame rate and responsiveness take priority.

Price: R5,999 (during promotion).

APPLIANCES

Winner: Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum

The Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum is a reliable and practical cleaning companion, combining strong suction power and advanced navigation with thoughtful design. Its standout features include DuoDetect AI 3D Obstacle Avoidance, seamless mapping capabilities, and a transparent, bag-free self-cleaning base station that reduces maintenance.

While app setup can be frustrating and noise levels are slightly high, the E20 Plus efficiently handles hard floors, low-pile carpets, and pet hair, adapting well to obstacles and complex layouts.

Price: $499.99 online.

FITNESS

Watches/trackers

Winner: Huawei GT5 Pro

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro is a premium smartwatch that combines elegant design with advanced health and fitness tracking features. Available in 46mm (titanium alloy and sapphire glass) and 42mm (ceramic and gold accents) models, it delivers a luxurious look while being durable and lightweight. A standout feature is its remarkable battery life, offering up to 14 days on the 46mm version and 7 days on the 42mm, eliminating the need for frequent charging.

The watch excels in health monitoring with the TruSense system, providing over 98% accuracy for heart rate tracking. Fitness enthusiasts benefit from multiple sports modes, including golf course maps and Sunflower Positioning for accurate route tracking. Features like call notifications, a built-in speaker and mic for calls, and water resistance up to 40 meters add to its versatility.

Price: R4,999.

Runner up: Samsung Galaxy Fit 3

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is an affordable fitness tracker that delivers excellent value with its sleek design, lightweight build, and 4cm AMOLED display, which remains vibrant even in direct sunlight. Packed with health and fitness features, it monitors heart rate, sleep, stress levels, and blood oxygen (SpO2), while automatically detecting workouts for added convenience.

Its standout feature is the superb battery life, lasting up to 13 days on a single charge – though heavy use can reduce this. While it lacks advanced smartwatch features like voice assistants or NFC and has a limited app ecosystem, it excels in basic smartwatch functions, including music playback controls and phone locating.

With IP68 dustproof and water resistance, seamless Bluetooth integration, and over 100 watch face options, the Galaxy Fit 3 is a versatile and reliable tracker.

Price: R1,229.

Gear

Winner: Under Armour HeatGear

The Under Armour (UA) HeatGear line is a premium collection of performance athletic wear designed to keep users cool, dry, and comfortable during intense workouts or warm-weather activities. Engineered with UA’s HeatGear fabric, it provides lightweight, moisture-wicking technology that quickly pulls sweat away from the body, ensuring optimal breathability and temperature regulation. For example, the Men’s HeatGear Printed Short Sleeve (R799) delivers a snug fit while keeping athletes cool.

The garments offer a compression fit for muscle support and enhanced performance without restricting movement. Options like the Men’s HeatGear Printed Leggings (R1,199) combine 4-way stretch material with anti-odour technology, ensuring flexibility and long-lasting freshness. The Men’s HeatGear Pocket Long Shorts (R699) provide lightweight support and freedom of movement.

LAPTOPS AND KEYBOARDS

Productivity

Winner: Matebook X Pro

The Huawei MateBook X Pro (2024) is a lightweight powerhouse, weighing 980g with a 13.5mm thickness, offering excellent portability without sacrificing performance. Its 14.2-inch flexible OLED screen delivers 3.1K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant and precise visuals, ideal for creative professionals needing colour accuracy. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Arc Graphics system, it handles demanding tasks like video editing and 3D modelling smoothly while staying cool and quiet thanks to its advanced Shark Fin cooling system.

A 70Wh battery provides up to 11 hours of video playback, with a 90W SuperCharge Turbo mode offering quick power boosts. Huawei’s Super Device feature enables seamless collaboration with other Huawei devices, enhancing versatility. However, the slim design sacrifices USB-A ports, and the price tag may deter budget-conscious users.

Price: R39,999

Entertainment

Winner: Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 is a robust mid-range gaming laptop that balances performance and practical design. Powered by an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor with 14 cores and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, it handles both AAA gaming and demanding productivity tasks like multitasking or video editing. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, enhanced further by Nvidia G-Sync for tear-free gaming.

Its minimalist, sturdy build with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard makes it suitable for both professional and gaming environments, while a variety of ports – including USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and RJ45 – add to its versatility. At R27,669, the LOQ 15IRX9 delivers smooth gaming, strong multitasking performance, and a durable design, though it sacrifices portability and battery efficiency with power-intensive features like automatic colour management.

Keyboard

Winner: Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed

The Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed is a compact gaming keyboard designed to provide a competitive edge with its 60% form factor and GX Optical Tactile switches. Engineered for speed and reliability, it features a 1ms report rate and Lightspeed wireless connectivity, ensuring smooth and responsive performance during fast-paced gaming sessions. The keyboard supports Bluetooth and USB-C charging, with a battery life of up to 65 hours.

While it lacks a numpad, dedicated function, and arrow keys, its FN key enables essential commands, making it versatile despite its compact size. The Lightsync RGB lighting adds visual flair.

Weighing 610g and measuring under 30cm, it is highly portable, enhanced by a stylish carry case for protection on the go.

Price: R5,999.

Travel

Winner: eTravelSIM

eTravelSIM is a versatile eSIM service designed for travellers, offering seamless connectivity in over 200 countries with cost-effective, pre-purchased data plans. Eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, it simplifies international travel by enabling instant activation via a QR code. Tested by the Gadget team on trips as far afield as Germany, the USA, Dubai, India and Indonesia, it demonstrated strong performance in urban areas, with particularly impressive speeds in Germany and reliable coverage across the USA.



The biggest positives include cost-effectiveness, ease of activation, and availability for most countries. However, it requires an Internet connection for activation and isn’t compatible with older phones. Overall, eTravelSIM is a convenient and reliable option for travellers needing hassle-free global connectivity.

Price is dependent on country of use, but typically starts at $4.50 for 1GB (7 days) and goes up to $10 for 5GB (30 days).