Gadget of the Week: Versatile gaming via the vivid Legion Go

What is it?

The Lenovo Legion Go, a handheld cloud gaming device, made one of its first appearances in Africa at the 2023 Really Awesome Gaming Expo in Johannesburg. It runs on Windows 11, providing the same functionality and layout as a traditional Windows PC. Now available in SA, it competes handheld gaming realm with Nintendo Switch, Asus ROG Ally, and Steam Deck.

The Legion Go features detachable controllers, which allow switching between handheld and console-like setups. However, unlike a traditional console controller, the Legion Go’s controllers are independently held in each hand. A sturdy kickstand on the back keeps the display angled correctly.

It has a distinct first-person shooter mode which transforms the right controller it into a gaming mouse by flipping a switch at its base. Using this setup was initially foreign, especially with strangely placed buttons. However, it offered a fun hybrid gaming experience, where one feels as if their left hand is using a controller, like that of an Xbox/PlayStation, and their right hand is holding an unconventional computer mouse. A magnetic clip-on stand attaches to the bottom of the right controller for stability.

The impressive QHD+ resolution touchscreen display is large, at 8.8-inches. It is bright, and has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The vivid colours make it excellent for gaming and watching videos.

The right controller features a small touchpad, but I found using the touch display or analogue stick to be more comfortable for navigation. A beautiful array of rhythmic colours can be enabled to display below each stick.

The sound is decent, but connecting headphones via its audio jack or Bluetooth delivers an improved audio experience. Two USB-C ports are present, and either can be used for charging.

The battery life is notably poor, which is a significant drawback for a product designed for handheld gaming. It delivers good performance, even with demanding titles, but performance improves significantly when plugged in. When operating at its highest performance, the fans become noisy, and some areas heat up. Performance customisability options include “performance”, “power-saving”, and two custom slots for further tailoring.

A high-quality carry-on case is included for the somewhat bulky-to-hold machine.

Why does it matter?

Using the Lenovo Legion Go controllers initially presented a learning curve with the different setups available. Navigating the software took some time to get used to, but it was easy to use once familiar.

The device is a premium option with high-end specs, and versatility for both gaming and other Windows-based applications. It boasts an exceptional display and delivers decent performance.

How much does it cost?

The Lenovo Legion Go 8.8″ Ryzen Z1 16GB 512GB Windows Console is available at a recommended price or R21,855 on Takealot. Prices vary depending on product specifications.

What are the biggest negatives?

Low battery life.

Somewhat bulky.

Low volume audio.

What are the biggest positives?

Excellent display.

Versatile gaming experience.

Included carry-on case.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.