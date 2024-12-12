Gadgets of the Year 2024, Part 1: The smartphones

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

These are the handsets that ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK enjoyed most having in his hands in 2024.

Foldable of the Year

Winner: Honor Magic V2

The Honor Magic V2 is an ultra-slim foldable smartphone, measuring just 9.9mm thick when folded and a near impossible 4.8mm when unfolded. Its 7.92-inch OLED inner screen, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, delivers vivid visuals, while the 6.43-inch cover display ensures ease of use as a standalone screen. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, it offers 66W fast charging, reaching 80% in 30 minutes. The triple-camera system includes 50MP wide and ultra-wide lenses and a 20MP telephoto lens, with AI enhancements for photography. Despite its lack of wireless charging and reliance on Android 13, the device sets a high bar for foldable phones. Price: R39,999.

High-end phone of the year: Samsung

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra introduces cutting-edge AI capabilities alongside incremental hardware improvements. While its design closely resembles the S23 Ultra, the S24 Ultra features a new 50MP telephoto lens with an f3.4 aperture, offering superior zoom and light capture. The device debuts Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, enabling advanced image editing tools like Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, and Galaxy Enhance-X.

The display, with 505 ppi density and 2600 nits brightness, surpasses competitors like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Priced at R29,999, the S24 Ultra sets a standard for flagship phones, blending premium hardware with transformative AI features.

Runner up: Huawei Pura70 Ultra

The Huawei Pura70 Ultra redefines premium smartphones with its innovative design and cutting-edge features. It boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and an impressive brightness of 2500 nits, paired with durable basalt-tempered Kunlun Glass and IP68 water resistance. The standout feature is an Ultra Lighting Pop-out camera, incorporating a 1-inch sensor for exceptional low-light photography, supported by a 50MP wide, 50MP telephoto, and 40MP ultrawide lens setup.

Price: R19,999.

Runner up: Honor Magic 6 Pro

The Honor Magic6 Pro combines premium design, advanced features, and competitive pricing. With a sleek 6.8-inch OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, it delivers vibrant visuals but can be power-hungry. Its camera system, crowned the world’s best by DXOmark, includes a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 180MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, all enhanced by AI capabilities for exceptional low-light and portrait photography. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, supports up to 1TB storage with 16GB RAM, and offers robust performance for multitasking and gaming.

Price: R17,999.

Mid-range phone of the year

Winner: Xiaomi T14

The Xiaomi T14 marks a significant step forward in the brand’s efforts to establish a lasting presence in South Africa. Featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED CrystalRes display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits peak brightness, it delivers smooth visuals ideal for gamers and multitaskers. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor and equipped with Google’s AI tools, the T14 is a highly capable device for both productivity and entertainment.

The phone’s AI-enhanced triple-camera system, featuring Leica lenses and FusionLM technology, excels in low-light photography and image processing. With a 5,000mAh battery supporting 11 hours of active use, it ensures all-day performance. Priced from R799 per month on contract via Vodacom, it offers strong value for its advanced features.

Entry-level phone of the year

Winner: Realme 12+

The Realme 12+ offers premium-like features at an affordable price. Its 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support delivers vibrant visuals, while a 5,000mAh battery ensures reliable performance, aided by 67W fast charging that restores 50% power in under 20 minutes. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB storage, it handles multitasking with ease.

The camera setup includes a 50MP wide-angle lens, supported by additional ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors. While effective in daylight, its performance diminishes in low light. The 32MP selfie camera, with AI beautification and portrait mode, stands out for its quality. Video recording capabilities include 4K resolution and stabilisation features, appealing to content creators.

Price: approximately R15,000.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.