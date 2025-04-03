Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition is a refined business laptop designed for professionals who need portability, performance, and future-facing AI capabilities. As part of a new generation of Copilot+ PCs, it features a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to accelerate AI-driven tasks, making it one of the first AI-ready business machines on the market.

From the outside, the ThinkPad X9 14 is exactly what you’d expect from a premium Lenovo business machine: sturdy, understated, and light enough to carry without a thought. The recycled aluminium chassis feels premium and eco-conscious at the same time, while the red dot above the “i” in the logo remains an iconic nod to the ThinkPad’s heritage. At 1.24kg, it’s easily portable, though a small protrusion on the front edge of the lid is likely to divide opinions between those who appreciate a little flourish and those who prefer an entirely smooth closure.

Opening the lid reveals a bright 1080p display that reaches 400 nits of brightness – enough to work comfortably in most lighting conditions. The thin bezels help modernise the look, but the standard model sticks to a 60Hz refresh rate, meaning smoother scrolling and animations remain the privilege of the higher-end configurations. Those willing to spend more can opt for a sharper 2.8K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving the screen an extra layer of polish.

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Under the hood, Lenovo has packed in an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, Intel Arc 140V graphics, and 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM – a combination that readily handles office work, web browsing, and multitasking.

The AI-enhanced capabilities, from text predictions to future Windows AI features, promise to make work more efficient, but the extent of these benefits remains uncertain. Right now, they’re more about potential than immediate transformative functionality.

Despite its AI ambitions, the ThinkPad X9 14 remains firmly a business laptop, not a creative powerhouse or a gaming machine. It handles light video editing and casual gaming reasonably well but is not designed for those who rely on GPU-heavy workloads. The laptop runs quietly under normal conditions, with only the occasional fan noise during intensive tasks, and remains cool enough not to be a distraction.

Battery life is another strong point, with the 55Wh battery delivering over 11 hours on a full charge in moderate use. The included 65W adapter supports rapid charging, reaching 80% in an hour – a welcome feature for those constantly on the move.

Lenovo has also given attention to the typing experience, with a backlit keyboard that offers responsive key travel, and a haptic touchpad that eliminates physical buttons for a cleaner look. The touchpad allows for clicks anywhere on its surface, though some might find the hollow sound of the click slightly less satisfying than traditional mechanisms.

In its connectivity options, the compromises start to show. The ThinkPad X9 14 keeps things minimalist, offering two USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone jack, but omitting a USB-A port, an SD card reader, or Ethernet. For a machine aimed at business users, this feels like an oversight – unless, of course, one is happy to carry an adapter. On the wireless side, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure it keeps up with connectivity standards.

Multimedia features round out the package with a solid pair of Dolby Atmos speakers that deliver clear and reasonably loud audio. The 1080p webcam is fine for video calls and supports facial recognition, though it doesn’t include a physical privacy shutter. Those who need a higher-quality camera can opt for an 8MP upgrade available in pricier configurations.

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

How much does it cost in ZAR?

The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition starts at approximately R23,500, though a fully-specced model is closer to R34,000. Prices vary depending on configurations and retailer discounts.

Why does it matter?

The ThinkPad X9 14 represents a shift towards AI-assisted business computing, with dedicated hardware to accelerate on-device AI tasks. While its full potential remains to be seen, it’s a strong sign of where business laptops are headed – blending classic ThinkPad reliability with a glimpse of the future.

What are the biggest negatives?

Limited ports mean adapters are almost essential.

The 60Hz display feels basic for a high-end machine.

High price makes it a premium choice.

What are the biggest positives?

Bright, vibrant 1080p display with slim bezels.

Strong battery life with rapid charging.

Smooth and quiet performance for business tasks.

Beautiful design.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.