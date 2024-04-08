60% Logitech keyboard delivers 100% pro gaming

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

What is it?

The Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed is a fierce, compact gaming keyboard. It is part of Logitech’s pro series which features products designed to give gamers a competitive edge against their competition. This series is endorsed by leading competitive gamers, such as TSM’s Imperial Hal, an Apex Legends professional player.

The gaming keyboard boasts a 1ms report rate, and features GX Optical Tactile switches. Using it during an Apex Legends ranked session proved to be a smooth experience. It functioned reliably without causing any noticeable slowdowns, allowing for uninterrupted gameplay enjoyment. I felt the competitive edge.

The Pro X 60 lacks a numpad, as well as dedicated function and arrows keys, which makes it significantly smaller than a typical keyboard. However, it features a function key (FN) which, upon pressing and combining with another key, can complete all the necessary commands of a typical keyboard. Its 60% design takes some getting used to if one is accustomed to larger keyboards.

Although this device looks somewhat ordinary with its mostly black design when off, its Lightsync RGB lighting brings it to life with onboard lighting profiles, speeds, and brightness. However, the device changed the lighting settings on its own on a few occasions.

On the right side, a Game Mode switch can be toggled, which disables keys that one typically does not want to press when gaming, like the Windows key. On some Logitech keyboards, one can customise these Game Mode keys, but I was unable to detect this device on G Hub, Logitech’s peripheral software.

The left side features a volume roller, and a small light which indicates when Caps Lock is enabled.

The keyboard features Bluetooth, and wireless 2,4GHz Logitech Lightspeed connectivity via a USB-A connector. This connector can be inserted into the base of the device for easy transport. Logitech says its battery can last up to 65 hours. It is recharged via USB-C, and a 1,8m is included in the box.

Why does it matter?

The Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed is engineered to offer compactness without compromising competitiveness compared to standard-sized keyboards. However, it may not cater to users reliant on a multitude of macros, particularly those engaging in competitive gaming. Nevertheless, for games that do not demand extensive macro functionality, it stands as a formidable device, boasting impressive performance capabilities.

The device measures less than 30cm across, and has a vertical height of 3.9cm, weighing 610 grams. This size ensures portability, further enhanced by the inclusion of a stylish case that provides both protection and convenience for carrying it around.

What does it cost?

The Logitech Pro X 60 Lightspeed gaming keyboard is available at a recommended retail price of R5,999. It was launched in South Africa today (9 April 2024).’

What are the biggest negatives?

No dedicated function keys, arrow keys, and numpad.

Unable to connect to the Logitech G Hub software, and RGB lighting would change without user input.

Ordinary appearance, but RGB lighting somewhat makes up for it.

What are the biggest positives?

Compact at 60% of the standard keyboard size.

Included is a stylish carry case.

Delivers fast, and competitive gaming experience.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.