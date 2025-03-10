Bookworms or future engineers?

Rally to Read book shelves for foundation phase learners. Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Spending a weekend in Gqeberha with Rally to Read and Ford was a wake-up call to the low level of literacy in South Africa, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Imagine you are a kid in the Eastern Cape, maybe a bit shy, maybe a bit unsure, but then… BAM. A truck rolls in, not with shiny new cars, but with lots of books. Not just any books, mind you, but stories that spark imaginations, textbooks that unlock secrets, and tools that turn teachers into literacy superheroes.

That is Ford’s Rally to Read in action, and it is like a literacy party, but with lasting impact.

Now, let’s talk numbers, because they tell a powerful story: a whopping 81% of Grade 4 kids in South Africa are struggling to read for meaning and comprehension. That is like trying to build a rocket without knowing how to read the instructions. Ford, along with the READ Educational Trust, said, “Not on our watch.”

They have kicked off a new three-year adventure in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman district, bringing knowledge to eight schools. It is a literacy marathon, not a sprint. This is not just a quick book drop; it is a full-on support system, with teacher training and libraries on wheels.

Di Brown of Roaming Giraffe ZA, listening to a learner reading to her. Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Esther Buthelezi, Ford’s director of government affairs and transformation, put it perfectly: “Seeing the excitement? That’s what it’s all about!”

It is about lighting up faces, empowering teachers, and laying the groundwork for a brighter future. This initiative is about sparking a love for learning that will burn bright for years to come.

“Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope,” says the company.

Ford is building that bridge, brick by book. It is not just handing out books, it is handing out opportunities. Through these opportunities, it is creating many bookworms and, hopefully, future engineers, doctors and lawyers in the process

With this charitable event, we also got the opportunity to drive the new Ford Transit vehicles.

I was surprised by the cargo capacity on these vans. We were able to load all the bookcases for the two schools, along with extra gifts, into one Transit.

Sunil Sewmohan, executive director for product marketing at Ford. Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Driving the Ford Transit was characterised by its practicality and robust nature. It offered a commanding driving position with good visibility, essential for navigating urban environments and tight spaces.

While not designed for sporty handling, the Transit provided a stable and predictable ride, prioritising comfort and functionality. The Transit comes equipped with driver-assistance features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring, which enhance safety and ease of driving.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.