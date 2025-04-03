World’s first tri-fold smartphone lands in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Mate XT is one of those rare devices that can literally and accurately be called “game-changing”.

The future has just unfolded. The Huawei Mate XT | Ultimate Design, the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, has landed in South Africa.

According to Huawei, it’s about to change how you move, work, train, and thrive.

“Whether you’re planning workouts, running your business, tracking progress, or streaming your favourite post-gym series, this device finally flexes as hard as you do,” the manufacturer has declared.

And the handset did not arrive alone. The launch of the Huawei Mate XT is accompanied by the local arrival of the Huawei Mate X6, Huawei’s slimmest and toughest foldable phone yet.

But wait, as they say, there’s more. The devices are both being unveiled on the same day Huawei announces a new partnership with the legendary Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

“Because,” Huawei says, “when it comes to innovation, performance, and winning mindsets, champions recognise each other.

Photo supplied.

Huawei provided the following information on the two new devices:

Mate XT: Go big, then fit it in your pocket

With the Mate XT | Ultimate Design, Huawei has created a tri-fold smartphone that unfolds into a full 10.2-inch display, giving you space to multitask, map out goals, check fitness data, scroll your socials, and even stream a class all in one sleek device. Folded, it’s barely thicker than a regular smartphone. Unfolded, it’s the thinnest foldable in the world at just 3.6mm.

Its ultra-thin leather back adds a premium feel while staying lightweight, perfect for tossing into your gym bag or slipping into your pocket between meetings and workouts.

Photo supplied.

Three screens, one powerful lifestyle tool

This is no ordinary display. The Mate XT features Huawei’s 3K Huawei X-True Display with a Multiview in One experience that lets you shift between single, dual, or triple-screen modes—like switching gears between a run, a meeting, and a recipe app. Whether you’re on a Zoom call, reviewing a training plan, or checking your macros, you’ve got all the space you need.

You move fast. Your phone should, too. The Mate XT’s XMAGE camera system offers a 10-step adjustable physical aperture, wide to telephoto versatility, and Ultra Speed Snapshot for capturing every rep, sprint, or smile in crisp detail. Whether it’s gym selfies, progress pics, or scenic adventure shots, it’s all here without compromise.

Photo supplied.

Engineered for your hustle

Huawei didn’t just fold a screen. They reimagined what a foldable could be. The Mate XT’s tri-fold hinge is made from ultra-high strength steel and is built to handle daily use and constant movement without losing its smooth, precise feel. It’s durable, flexible, and designed to move with you, just like your training.

Prefer one-fold? Meet the Huawei Mate X6

Alongside the Mate XT comes the Huawei Mate X6. This is the foldable for those who want strength, clarity, and performance in one refined form. Featuring dual OLED screens protected by 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass and housed in an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, the Mate X6 is ready for active lifestyles.

With its advanced Ultra Chroma Camera and ten-size adjustable aperture, it’s built to capture true-to-life colours and pin-sharp images even in low light. Whether you’re out hiking, cooking with friends, or hitting personal bests, the Mate X6 is designed to do it all, and even better, it does it well.

Availability

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design and the Huawei Mate X6 are now available at Huawei’s official online store and Huawei Experience Stores in select retailers across South Africa.

April Sale Pricing – From 1 – 30 April 2025

Pricing Huawei Mate XT: R69,999 or from cellular operators for between R2,999 and R3,099 a month over 36 months.

Pricing Huawei Mate X6: R44,999 or from cellular operators for between R1,599 and R1,799 a month over 36 months.

For the month of April, customers purchasing a Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, will receive a year’s free Premium Service, including one year Huawei Care+, VIP Services and a free screen protector.