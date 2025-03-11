Connect with us
China Mobile Qinghai and Huawei's RuralStar Plus wins GSMA Glomo "Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets".
Photo courtesy Huawei.

MWC 2025: Tech giants dominate Glomo Awards 

Huawei, SK Telecom and China Mobile were the biggest winners in the 30th Global Mobile Awards held during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last week.

Huawei, SK Telecom, and China Mobile dominated the 30th annual Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona last week. 

Huawei stood out with wins in network infrastructure, mobile technology breakthroughs, and private network solutions, while SK Telecom cemented itself as a leader in AI and cloud technologies. China Mobile shared honours in categories recognising both network innovation and mobile solutions for underserved areas.

Yet beyond the industry titans, this year’s winners also included some unexpected names and groundbreaking initiatives. Kyiv Digital from Ukraine won for its Digital Shield system, a security innovation designed to support emergency responses during wartime. RAZ took home an award for its Memory Cell Phone, designed for individuals with cognitive impairments, demonstrating how mobile technology can serve accessibility needs. Silvanet‘s Ultra-Early Wildfire Detection system showcased how connectivity can help combat climate change by detecting environmental threats faster.

Complete list of Glomo award winners

Mobile Tech

  • CTO Choice: Outstanding Mobile Technology AwardChina Mobile and Huawei – Telecom Foundation Model
  • Best Mobile Network InfrastructureHuawei – GigaGreen Radio
  • Best Mobile Technology BreakthroughHuawei – GigaGear for 5G SA Solution
  • Best Network Software BreakthroughChina Mobile and Huawei – Telecom Foundation Model
  • Best Digital Tech Breakthrough (Under $10M Annual Revenue)BroadForward – World’s First Cloud-Native Signalling Transfer Point
  • Best Mobile Security SolutionSingtel – Enterprise Mobile Protect & 5G Priority
  • GSMA Foundry Innovation AwardZTE – Minimalist Private 5G for Entertainment
  • Best Cloud SolutionSK Telecom – Petasus Cloud
  • Best Non-Terrestrial Network SolutionSkylo – Direct-to-Device Messaging & SOS Connectivity on Android
  • Best Private Network SolutionChina Unicom GuangdongGree, and Huawei – World’s Largest Next-Gen “Lights-out” Factory

Digital Everything

  • Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected ConsumersSK Telecom – APS
  • Best Mobile Innovation for Connected EconomyChina Unicom GuangdongGree, and Huawei – Next-Gen “Lights-out” Factory
  • Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Health & WellbeingChina Telecom – 5G UAV Medical Delivery Network (Hangzhou)
  • Best Mobile Innovation for Digital LifeRakuten – NEO
  • Best Mobile Innovation for CitiesChina UnicomYunhuan Connected Drone Technology, and ZTE – 5G-A Smart Blood Delivery
  • Best AI InnovationQualcomm – AI Engine in Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform
  • Best Fintech InnovationbKash and Huawei – Digital Loan Solution for All
  • Open Gateway ChallengeChina MobileAlibaba CloudByteDance, and ZTE – AaaS Open Gateway Platform

Devices

  • Best SmartphoneGoogle – Pixel 9 Pro
  • Breakthrough Device InnovationGoogle – Gemini AI Integration
  • Best Connected Consumer DeviceTECNO – MEGA MINI Gaming G1
  • Best in ShowXiaomi – 15 Ultra

Tech4Good

  • Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging MarketsChina Mobile Qinghai and Huawei – Wireless RuralStar Plus
  • Best Mobile Innovation for Emergency & Humanitarian SituationsKyiv Digital – Digital Shield
  • Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & InclusionRAZ – Memory Cell Phone
  • Best Mobile Innovation for Climate ActionSilvanet – Ultra-Early Wildfire Detection
  • Outstanding Mobile Contribution to UN SDGsSK Telecom – Happy Habit
  • Best Mobile Innovation for Enhancing the Lives of Children & Young PeopleSK Telecom and YATAV – Meta Forest

Leadership & Impact

  • Government Leadership AwardThe Federative Republic of Brazil
  • Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile IndustryMats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
  • Diversity in Tech AwardAyumi Moore Aoki, Founder & CEO, Women in Tech

Marketing Excellence

  • Best Event ActivationOrange – Ambient Mobile Technology at the Paris 2024 Olympics
  • CMO Marketing Campaign AwardVEON – Mobilink Bank

Dominant Players of the Glomos 2025

While many companies took home individual honours, Huawei, SK Telecom, and China Mobile were the biggest winners:

Huawei won across network infrastructure, security, fintech, and mobile innovation, reinforcing its position as a leading global telecom player.

SK Telecom claimed multiple awards for AI, cloud, sustainability, and mobile services, proving its commitment to both cutting-edge technology and social impact.

China Mobile was a major player in network software, emerging markets connectivity, and open gateway solutions, continuing its role as a pioneer in global mobile infrastructure.

With a mix of corporate powerhouses, disruptive startups, and humanitarian-focused innovations, the Glomo Awards highlighted the transformative potential of mobile technology.

The winners set the pace for a future where connectivity isn’t just about speed, but about shaping a more inclusive, efficient, and sustainable digital world.

