MWC 2025: Tech giants dominate Glomo Awards 

China Mobile Qinghai and Huawei's RuralStar Plus wins GSMA Glomo "Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets".

Huawei, SK Telecom, and China Mobile dominated the 30th annual Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona last week.

Huawei stood out with wins in network infrastructure, mobile technology breakthroughs, and private network solutions, while SK Telecom cemented itself as a leader in AI and cloud technologies. China Mobile shared honours in categories recognising both network innovation and mobile solutions for underserved areas.

Yet beyond the industry titans, this year’s winners also included some unexpected names and groundbreaking initiatives. Kyiv Digital from Ukraine won for its Digital Shield system, a security innovation designed to support emergency responses during wartime. RAZ took home an award for its Memory Cell Phone, designed for individuals with cognitive impairments, demonstrating how mobile technology can serve accessibility needs. Silvanet‘s Ultra-Early Wildfire Detection system showcased how connectivity can help combat climate change by detecting environmental threats faster.

Complete list of Glomo award winners

Mobile Tech

CTO Choice: Outstanding Mobile Technology Award : China Mobile and Huawei – Telecom Foundation Model

: China Mobile and Huawei – Telecom Foundation Model Best Mobile Network Infrastructure : Huawei – GigaGreen Radio

: Huawei – GigaGreen Radio Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough : Huawei – GigaGear for 5G SA Solution

: Huawei – GigaGear for 5G SA Solution Best Network Software Breakthrough : China Mobile and Huawei – Telecom Foundation Model

: China Mobile and Huawei – Telecom Foundation Model Best Digital Tech Breakthrough (Under $10M Annual Revenue) : BroadForward – World’s First Cloud-Native Signalling Transfer Point

: BroadForward – World’s First Cloud-Native Signalling Transfer Point Best Mobile Security Solution : Singtel – Enterprise Mobile Protect & 5G Priority

: Singtel – Enterprise Mobile Protect & 5G Priority GSMA Foundry Innovation Award : ZTE – Minimalist Private 5G for Entertainment

: ZTE – Minimalist Private 5G for Entertainment Best Cloud Solution : SK Telecom – Petasus Cloud

: SK Telecom – Petasus Cloud Best Non-Terrestrial Network Solution : Skylo – Direct-to-Device Messaging & SOS Connectivity on Android

: Skylo – Direct-to-Device Messaging & SOS Connectivity on Android Best Private Network Solution: China Unicom Guangdong, Gree, and Huawei – World’s Largest Next-Gen “Lights-out” Factory

Digital Everything

Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers : SK Telecom – APS

: SK Telecom – APS Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy : China Unicom Guangdong, Gree, and Huawei – Next-Gen “Lights-out” Factory

: China Unicom Guangdong, Gree, and Huawei – Next-Gen “Lights-out” Factory Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Health & Wellbeing : China Telecom – 5G UAV Medical Delivery Network (Hangzhou)

: China Telecom – 5G UAV Medical Delivery Network (Hangzhou) Best Mobile Innovation for Digital Life : Rakuten – NEO

: Rakuten – NEO Best Mobile Innovation for Cities : China Unicom, Yunhuan Connected Drone Technology, and ZTE – 5G-A Smart Blood Delivery

: China Unicom, Yunhuan Connected Drone Technology, and ZTE – 5G-A Smart Blood Delivery Best AI Innovation : Qualcomm – AI Engine in Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform

: Qualcomm – AI Engine in Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform Best Fintech Innovation : bKash and Huawei – Digital Loan Solution for All

: bKash and Huawei – Digital Loan Solution for All Open Gateway Challenge: China Mobile, Alibaba Cloud, ByteDance, and ZTE – AaaS Open Gateway Platform

Devices

Best Smartphone : Google – Pixel 9 Pro

: Google – Pixel 9 Pro Breakthrough Device Innovation : Google – Gemini AI Integration

: Google – Gemini AI Integration Best Connected Consumer Device : TECNO – MEGA MINI Gaming G1

: TECNO – MEGA MINI Gaming G1 Best in Show: Xiaomi – 15 Ultra

Tech4Good

Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets : China Mobile Qinghai and Huawei – Wireless RuralStar Plus

: China Mobile Qinghai and Huawei – Wireless RuralStar Plus Best Mobile Innovation for Emergency & Humanitarian Situations : Kyiv Digital – Digital Shield

: Kyiv Digital – Digital Shield Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion : RAZ – Memory Cell Phone

: RAZ – Memory Cell Phone Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action : Silvanet – Ultra-Early Wildfire Detection

: Silvanet – Ultra-Early Wildfire Detection Outstanding Mobile Contribution to UN SDGs : SK Telecom – Happy Habit

: SK Telecom – Happy Habit Best Mobile Innovation for Enhancing the Lives of Children & Young People: SK Telecom and YATAV – Meta Forest

Leadership & Impact

Government Leadership Award : The Federative Republic of Brazil

: The Federative Republic of Brazil Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry : Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

: Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA Diversity in Tech Award: Ayumi Moore Aoki, Founder & CEO, Women in Tech

Marketing Excellence

Best Event Activation : Orange – Ambient Mobile Technology at the Paris 2024 Olympics

: Orange – Ambient Mobile Technology at the Paris 2024 Olympics CMO Marketing Campaign Award: VEON – Mobilink Bank

Dominant Players of the Glomo‘s 2025

While many companies took home individual honours, Huawei, SK Telecom, and China Mobile were the biggest winners:

Huawei won across network infrastructure, security, fintech, and mobile innovation, reinforcing its position as a leading global telecom player.

SK Telecom claimed multiple awards for AI, cloud, sustainability, and mobile services, proving its commitment to both cutting-edge technology and social impact.

China Mobile was a major player in network software, emerging markets connectivity, and open gateway solutions, continuing its role as a pioneer in global mobile infrastructure.

With a mix of corporate powerhouses, disruptive startups, and humanitarian-focused innovations, the Glomo Awards highlighted the transformative potential of mobile technology.

The winners set the pace for a future where connectivity isn’t just about speed, but about shaping a more inclusive, efficient, and sustainable digital world.