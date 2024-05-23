Gadget of the Week: Galaxy is triple Fit for purpose

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will keep going, when you keep going, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The main problem with the new Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is in reality the opposite of a problem. It has such long battery life, one forgets that it will eventually need to be recharged, and suddenly run out of battery while on a holiday or business trip.

That means that, most of the time, it will keep going when you just keep on going.

The Fit 3 is designed with a dash of flair and heaps of practicality. with a sleek, modern design. It is feather-light on the wrist, with a bright and vibrant 4cm AMOLED display that laughs in the face of direct sunlight. The touch screen is responsive, but not so snappy that it will make your smartphone jealous.

Packed with a vast menu of health and fitness tracking features, this little gadget is a personal trainer, sleep coach, and stress therapist rolled into one. It tracks heart rate, monitors sleep, keeps tabs on stress levels, and measures blood oxygen (SpO2). And if you’re one of those strange people who decide mid-run to switch to rowing, the Galaxy Fit 3 automatically detects your workout and seems to cheer you on.

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The app ecosystem is lean compared to other fitness trackers and smartwatches. It’s not going to chat back at you or pay for your coffee, as it doesn’t support voice assistants or NFC. Heart rate and SpO2 readings sometimes seem off the mark. But it does offer basic smartwatch functions like music playback control and phone locating.

On the other hand, it goes a little too far on sleep tracking, dividing the human race into eight sleep species, each with its own animal. It’s fun at first, but not conducive to sleep training for adults.

Its superhero-level battery life promises up to 13 days on a single charge, but that can be halved by heavy use and constant messing about with the touch screen.

Bluetooth integration is seamless via Android. It has a tough build, and it is IP68 rated for dustproof and water resistance to a maximum depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.

A hundred watchface options – along with the ability to adapt a personal photo into a watchface – round out the device nicely. For its purpose as an affordable fitness tracker, it can barely be faulted.

What does it cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 retails in South Africa for R1,229.

Why does it matter?

The Galaxy Fit 3 offers a great value proposition with its extensive features and functionality at a relatively affordable price, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

What are the biggest negatives?

A relatively limited app ecosystem compared to other fitness trackers and smartwatches.

Lacks some advanced features found in more premium devices.

Occasional inaccuracies in the heart rate and SpO2 measurements.

What are the biggest positives?

Excellent value for money

Up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge.

Wide array of health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and SpO2 measurement.

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee.

