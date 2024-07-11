Gadget of the Week: Tripping the laptop light fantastic

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro is a superbly engineered laptop with an emphasis on power and portability, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

So light! That is the first description that leaps to mind when one starts using the Huawei MateBook X Pro. Weighing a mere 980 grams, with a thickness of 13.5 mm, the laptop represents superb engineering in a combination of sleek design, robust performance, and high portability. It is so astonishingly well-suited for taking along on a complicated trip, it is a modern wonder that harks back to that ancient Milton phrase: trip the light fantastic.

The use of magnesium alloy in its construction not only contributes to its lightweight but also ensures durability despite the temptation to believe light=fragile. The aesthetic approach is called Skyline Design, which describes a subtle gradient curvature, giving the laptop a refined look. The colour options, Morandi Blue and White, also provide a sophisticated appearance that adds style to function.

The 14.2” screen is also testament to fine engineering: thanks to a razor-thin bezel that still manages to accommodate a webcam, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93%, it has a bigger screen then many laptops on which the fold-up screen elements is both wider and taller.

The flexible OLED screen offers 3.1K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering exceptional clarity and vibrant colours. Why flexible? Well, unlike rigid OLED screens that often present interference-like patterns when viewed from an angle, the flexible screen eliminates such distractions, providing a superior viewing experience.

According to Huawei, this is also thanks to precise colour calibration, which ensures colour accuracy, and makes the laptop ideal for creatives who need exact reproduction.

Performance is smooth and lag-free, courtesy of an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, coupled with an improved Arc Graphics system. That means it can handle demanding tasks like video editing and 3D modelling.

The cooling system features Huawei’s Shark Fin design and an ultra-thin Vapour Chamber module, which dissipates heat and maintains performance during intensive use. The fan blade design and AI-powered intelligent temperature control also enhance cooling efficiency, and keep the laptop both cool and quiet.

A 70 Wh battery provides up to 11 hours of local video playback, not bad for such a lightweight. If it’s a quick jolt one wants, a 90W SuperCharge Turbo mode offers a fast charge, providing two hours of work from as little as a 10-minute charge. That adds to its portable power, for someone on the move and needing to power the device at short notice or where recharge availability – and time – is limited. Connectivity is superb, with advanced 3D Metaline Antenna technology not only allowing connections over long distances, but also maintaining that connection.

A Super Device feature allows for seamless collaboration with other Huawei devices, including phones, tablets, and earphones.

It is not punted as an AI PC, as is the standard marketing approach nowadays, but can hang out with the best of the AI bunch. For example, AI Camera and AI Sound capabilities enhance video conferencing , and AI Search supports cross-device search.

Despite these impressive features, the MateBook X Pro is not without its limitations, but these are not so much shortcomings as over-delivery. For example the high-resolution, high-refresh-rate OLED screen, while visually stunning, may not be necessary for those who do not use such advanced specifications, and may see it as over-engineering that inflates the cost.

The lightweight and slim design results in fewer ports and connectivity options, for example not having a USB-A port, a challenge easily solved with an external USB hub.

The premium materials and advanced technology obviously contribute to a high price point, which means it is less accessible to budget-conscious consumers. Other high-performance laptops offer similar performance at a lower price, but without the astonishing portability of the MateBook X Pro.

What does it cost?

Recommended retail price of the 2024 Huawei MateBook X Pro is R39,999.

Why does it matter?

The Huawei MateBook X Pro represents a step forward in laptop design and performance, but is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It offers a compelling mix of lightweight construction, powerful performance, and high-quality display. It is an attractive option for users who need both a portable and a highly-capable machine, and who can justify the investment.

What are the biggest negatives?

The laptop’s advanced materials, high-performance components, and cutting-edge display technology result in a high price, making it less accessible to budget-conscious consumers.

The slim and lightweight design means fewer ports and connectivity options.

What are the biggest positives

The 14.2-inch flexible OLED screen delivers exceptional clarity and vibrant colours.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Arc Graphics system allows it to handle demanding tasks calmly, colly, and quietly.

So light! Weighing just 980 grams and measuring 13.5 mm thick, it is a breakthrough in the marriage of power and portability.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.