MWC 2025: TCL launches NxtPaper 4.0 tablet

Photo courtesy TCL.

The new version of the display technology on the 11 Plus enhances clarity, eye comfort, and versatility.

TCL launched its first AI-powered tablet with NxtPaper 4.0, the latest iteration of its innovative display technology, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona last week.

The NxtPaper 11 Plus tablet features Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalised Eye Comfort Mode, enhancing device clarity, eye comfort, and versatility.

Earlier iterations of NxtPaper had the same e-ink feel as an e-reader, and retained a full-colour display. Previous NxtPaper smartphones had a comfortable and smooth feel to them, more so than standard handsets. This technology has received several awards, including at CES in las Vegas earlier this year.

TCL says the new tablet is elevated for a human-centric viewing experience with display technology at its core, and is set to become the must-have multi-functional companion for work productivity and leisure pursuits alike.

Reading and writing

The Smart Eye Comfort Mode aims to provide tailored viewing experiences based on the specific needs of different usage scenarios by automatically adjusting various display settings, such as brightness, contrast, colour temperature, and refresh rate.

The Personalised Eye Comfort Mode analyses users’ preferences through different images to generate suitable colour tones, ensuring that display outputs are customised to enhance the visual experience and further reducing eye fatigue.

NxtPaper Key is a one-stop shortcut to opening the NxtPaper UI and incorporating customisable gestures, such as single, double, and long presses, to activate AI tools and frequently used apps.

The 11 Plus features the Write in Text Fields which offers handwriting-to-text conversion in supported text input areas. It has a latency under 5ms achieved through AI algorithms that predict pen movement.

AI power

The tablet uses AI to advance its functionality with features like Text Assist and Writing Assist. Text Assist improves text handling by offering smart suggestions for rewriting, translation and summarisation.

Writing Assist assists in drafting emails and planning events with generative AI. Circle to Search with Google enables users to initiate searches by drawing a circle with their finger or the T-Pen.

Smart Voice Memo can record and transcribe speech, summarise discussions, and create shareable mind maps. Smart Translator offers translations for voice, text, or images. The Real-time Subtitle feature enables video translations.

Specs and design

The 11 Plus has a 6.5mm design, weighing 490g. The 11.5-inch, 2.2K high-resolution display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth navigation and interaction. The screen boasts ΔE<1 true colour display accuracy along with 100% sRGB colour gamut.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, with configurations of 8GB+256GB or 12GB+256GB. The 8,000mAh battery is paired with 33W charging. The device has four speakers and DTS-enhanced audio. TCL says it delivers dynamic bass and crystal-clear vocals for a more optimised listening experience.

Sustainability and energy

TCL says priorities include energy-efficient designs and environmentally responsible practices across its product development. With full vertical integration, TCL optimises resource use and minimises environmental impact. These efforts have earned TCL a Gold Medal from EcoVadis in 2025. TCL says there is a focus to improve materials and reduce packaging waste, aligning with EU regulations and its environmental goals.

Pricing and availability

The TCL NxtPaper 11 Plus is available in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The tablet has a starting recommended retail price of €249.