Sony speaker turns up volume and party

What is it?

Music booming, air buzzing, and windows vibrating – this is the experience that awaits with the Sony Ult Tower 10.

While the party speaker delivers good sound quality at low and medium volumes, it became clear among those in the Gadget office that the device really shows its strengths when one cranks up the volume.

“I felt as though I was at a live concert,” said Arthur Goldstuck, editor-in-chief of Gadget.

With its vibrant bass-driven output, the speaker lit up the room at loud volumes – literally and figuratively – delivering clear, powerful sound while its flashing RGB lights synced up to an EDM remix of The Sound of Silence.

For sound customisation, it offers two Ult Power Sound modes: a deep bass with Ult 1 and massive bass with Ult 2. The modes provided a noticeable increase in sound quality.

The speaker features a seven-band custom equaliser, and 51 volume steps. Additional sound functions include a TV Sound Booster for enhanced television audio and Sound Field Optimisation for tailoring audio to the surrounding environment.

The speakers feature:

Tweeter Units: 2 (approx. 40mm each)

Woofer Unit: 1 (approx. 320–320mm)

Midrange Units: 2 (approx. 80mm each)

Rear Tweeter Units: 2 (approx. 40mm each)

Karaoke function

Included with the device is a wireless microphone designed for karaoke. Angelique Mogotlane, Gadget’s content manager, sang along to Adele’s Hello, with her strong vocals matched by the speaker’s clear delivery.

The mic can be slotted into the side of the speaker for easy transport. An extra slot is available for a second mic (not included).

Set up and design

Weighing about 29 kg and equipped with small wheels, transporting the life of the party can be a bit of a challenge – especially when facing the almighty staircase. Although the speaker can be rolled around, it is not comfortable to do so.

Supporting Bluetooth 5.2, pairing a smartphone is straightforward. However, I had to ensure the volume on my mobile was turned all the way up before the speaker began playing music at low volume.

The frequency transmission range spans 20Hz to 20,000Hz, with a 2.4GHz frequency range for Bluetooth operations.

The device is compatible with A2DP, AVRCP, and SPP profiles. Supported codecs include SBC, AAC, and LDAC for high-quality wireless audio. Stereo Pair and Party Connect functions allow users to link multiple speakers for a larger sound stage.

The speaker is compatible with Sony’s Music Center and Fiestable apps, enabling users to control audio settings, sound modes, and additional features through their smartphones.

Physical connectivity options include Stereo Mini Jack (IN), USB-A Port, Optical Digital Input, and Guitar/Microphone Input (6.3 mm). These ports are protected by a rubber flap. The top surface is splashproof, but Sony does not specify about the rest.

The interface on top features two primary buttons: one for power and another to toggle through the Ult modes. Additional settings are accessed through a touchscreen that illuminates when the device is powered on.

A short power cable is provided.

Why does it matter?

The Sony Ult Tower 10 delivers an excellent audio experience with advanced sound configurations, and extensive connectivity options. The design meets the needs of diverse users, from home audio enthusiasts to those looking for a reliable outdoor speaker.

With the karaoke microphone and flashing lights, the speaker is sure to brighten the party.

How much does it cost?

The Sony Ult Tower 10 is available at a recommended retail price of R21,999. Locate a store via Sony’s website here.

What are the biggest negatives?

Challenging to move around.

Short power cable.

Average audio quality at lower volumes.

What are the biggest positives?

Clear and excellent audio at loud volumes.

Good microphone quality.

Flashing lights add to atmosphere.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.