LG monitor elevates competitive gaming 

The speedy FHD UltraGear gaming monitor offers smooth and clear gaming with a 240Hz refresh rate, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

Sometimes a gaming device gives one such a powerful edge, that it feels as if enemies are moving in slow motion, giving players a significant edge in first-person shooter games in particular.

This was exactly what I experienced with the high-performance 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor. Clarity and smooth motion are essential for competitive gaming, and the UltraGear delivers just that with a 1080p 240Hz display.

The IPS panel offers impressive visuals with its high frame rate and Full HD resolution. While it supports HDR10 and achieves 99% sRGB (Typ.), the colours are vibrant, though not as vivid as I have experienced with OLED displays.

The 1ms GtG (grey-to-grey) response time, paired with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to eliminate screen tearing, enhances gameplay smoothness. Playing on a gaming laptop powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, I did not experience any screen tearing. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium.

As a very competitive gamer, I’m always searching for every possible advantage – both in-game and through the peripherals I use. Playing Apex Legends on the highest settings, the crisp visuals and responsive performance significantly enhanced my gameplay, leading to a win in my first match, with a decent number of eliminations under the gamertag GadgetTester.

The monitor’s default brightness is set to 100, which felt overwhelmingly bright for extended use. Reducing it to 40 provided a far more comfortable viewing experience. This became especially evident while playing Overwatch 2, where damage effects appeared intense and overly bright at the default setting.

One adjusts settings using the joystick located at the base of the display, which I found to be intuitive. Switching between the inputs, a DisplayPort and two HDMI options, is simple. Other settings include five customisable Game Modes and various preferences like game and picture adjustments. The display also offers crosshair overlays, a somewhat divisive and arguably gimmicky feature.

The product comes with a DisplayPort cable but does not include an HDMI cable, which I needed to connect it to a gaming laptop.

Set up and design

Straight out of the box, the product comes in three main pieces that are quick to assemble by following the included instructions. Assembly requires no tools, as the components snap and screw together easily.

Once set up, the monitor provides a customisable user experience. The height is adjustable by smoothly sliding it along the stand, with the sturdy base ensuring stability.

The screen can be rotated into portrait mode and tilted forward or backward, allowing users to tailor the setup to their preferences.

Why does it matter?

The 27” UltraGear Full HD 240Hz IPS 1ms (GtG) gaming monitor is an excellent option for competitive gamers seeking a well-sized display, high frame rate, and rapid response time. The 1080p resolution and IPS panel could be a drawback for those prioritising a more cinematic and immersive visual experience when compared to displays with a QHD/4K resolutions or OLED panel.

However, competitive gamers often value frame rates and responsiveness over resolution, making this monitor a good choice for fast-paced action – additionally I still felt immersed during gameplay.

Gaming monitors are a significant investment, and it is essential to have a setup capable of fully utilising their capabilities. This monitor is a good choice for gamers who prefer Full HD displays or are not ready to upgrade to higher resolutions yet.

As an alternative for those that prioritise resolution over refresh rate, LG offers a comparable option at a similar price: 27-inch UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor, 165Hz.

How much does it cost?

The 27” UltraGear Full HD 240Hz IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor (with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility) is currently on sale at a promotional price of R5,999 on LG’s website, until the end of November 2024. The recommended retail price is R7,499.

What are the biggest negatives?

No HDMI cable included, but includes DisplayPort cable.

Resolution limited to 1080p.

Lacks vividness but remains colourful.

What are the biggest positives?

Smooth gameplay with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

No screen tearing, supported by Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Sturdy with adjustable height, tilt, and portrait mode for flexibility.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Bluesky at @jas2bann.

