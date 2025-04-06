Big shift coming to cloud

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

SA’s cloud market is growing fast as organisations seek more efficient and flexible ways to operate, writes DEAN WOLSON, GM of the infrastructure solutions group at Lenovo Africa.

The cloud computing market in South Africa has experienced substantial growth, driven by both the public and private sectors as organisations seek to enhance operational efficiency, scalability, and flexibility.

Industry forecasts indicate that the market is expected to reach R113-billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of approximately 26%. This robust growth is indicative of a broader recognition that cloud technologies provide a cost-effective solution for organisations seeking agility and resilience in an ever-evolving business environment.

Local data centres and strategic investments

As demand for cloud services increases, global technology leaders are making significant investments in SA to ensure that localised cloud offerings can effectively meet the growing demands of businesses and consumers.

This has resulted in expanded local presence of hyperscale cloud data centres in the country, serving clients across various industries. Data centres have proven critical in delivering high-performance cloud services, enabling businesses to access secure, reliable, and scalable solutions.

The investment in local infrastructure reflects a global trend of prioritising data sovereignty and reducing latency by localizing cloud services.

Dean Wolson, GM of Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo Africa. Photo supplied.

Strategic partnerships and cloud ecosystem development

Collaborations between global technology firms and local service providers are accelerating the deployment of cloud technologies and strengthening the broader ecosystem.

A noteworthy example is the strategic alliance between telecom company, MTN and China Telecom, which is designed to enhance cloud services while advancing other technological frontiers such as 5G and AI.

The partnership, amongst several others, is pivotal in enhancing SA’s cloud infrastructure, with a particular focus on services such as the Internet of Things and AI-driven solutions. It further indicates critical positioning for SA, as a leader in the digital economy across Africa.

Hybrid and multi-cloud environments

For businesses looking to navigate change, understanding the top trends in cloud computing will be crucial. One of the most significant shifts will be towards multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

This approach will allow businesses to combine the services of different cloud providers, improving flexibility, performance, and security. With a hybrid cloud setup, sensitive data can be kept in private clouds, while less critical information can be stored in public clouds.

The flexibility offered by multi-cloud strategies will enable businesses to select the best services suited to their needs while ensuring that critical workloads are handled by the most suitable platform.

This evolution will reshape how companies manage their cloud infrastructure, allowing them to optimise costs and ensure more reliable performance.

Serverless architecture

Serverless architecture will also gain momentum in the coming years, further simplifying cloud computing. By removing the need to manage servers, developers can focus on building and deploying applications faster and more efficiently.

Serverless computing automatically scales based on demand, improving performance while keeping costs under control. As more businesses embrace this model, it will lead to quicker product development cycles, more efficient use of resources, and better security as cloud providers take responsibility for updates and maintenance.

DevSecOps

The integration of DevSecOps into cloud services is also critical. By embedding security into every stage of development, businesses can ensure that their cloud applications are safer from the start.

This proactive approach to security will become even more important as cyber threats grow more sophisticated. DevSecOps will streamline compliance, reduce risks, and enhance overall safety, allowing businesses to confidently operate in the cloud while minimising vulnerabilities.

The rise of supercloud

In the future, the concept of supercloud will revolutionise how companies interact with multiple cloud providers. Supercloud will unify different cloud platforms, allowing businesses to move applications and data freely between different services without compatibility issues.

This will offer unprecedented flexibility, enabling companies to optimise resources based on cost, speed, and location needs. With AI-powered automation and enhanced security measures, supercloud platforms will push the boundaries of what’s possible in the cloud, offering businesses a seamless and efficient, way to manage their digital infrastructure.

Sustainability and cloud

One of the more environmentally conscious shifts in cloud technology will be the rise of green computing. As companies focus more on sustainability, cloud providers will move towards renewable energy-powered data centres, reducing their carbon footprints.

This trend will be further accelerated by AI-driven energy efficiency systems, making cloud services more eco-friendly while cutting energy expenditures.

Empowering CIOs for future-ready IT

For companies that are still navigating the digital transformation, embracing these innovations will be essential. Cloud engineering services will play a critical role in helping businesses keep pace with these changes, ensuring that they are well-positioned to leverage the full potential of cloud computing in the years to come.

In response to the increasing complexity of cloud transformations, Lenovo’s Cloud Advisory Services, targets the increasing complexity CIOs face in cloud transformation.

This service not only accelerates time to value but also ensures that IT infrastructures are scalable and future-proof, effectively supporting AI-driven workloads and other advanced applications.