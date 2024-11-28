Gadget of the Week: Eureka E20 Plus – Smart cleaning gets simpler

Photo courtesy Eureka

The robot vacuum floor is getting crowded, but Eureka has found a few ways to stand out, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum has arrived in a crowded market with a focused approach, prioritising functionality over flashy, often overwhelming features. It delivers a robust and reliable performance that appeals to anyone looking for a practical but high-tech cleaning companion.

The machine strikes a balance between sleek design and usability, standing 9.7 cm tall, which allows it to slide casually under furniture and into tight spaces. The proportions are complemented by a 2-litre dustbin in a base station, striking a balance between a slim profile and practical utility. An intelligent feature called DuoDetect AI 3D Obstacle Avoidance adds to a streamlined and effective user experience.

During two weeks of testing, the E20 Plus proved to be a stylish addition to the smart home landscape, but with smarts to boot. It moves with purpose, thanks to an advanced navigation system. While not equipped with premium LIDAR technology, it maps and cleans floors with methodical precision, efficiently covering the entire floor space without random movements or frustrating redundancies. It resumes cleaning from where it left off after recharging, making for comprehensive coverage.

The vacuum shines on hard floors, literally, as its dual side brushes and V-shaped main roller brush combine to tackle everything from fine dust to more stubborn debris. On carpets, it performs decently, with an auto-boost feature automatically increasing suction when detecting thicker surfaces.

While it won’t match the deep-cleaning capabilities of top-tier models, the E20 Plus holds its ground, so to speak, on low-pile carpets, maintaining a level of performance that keeps everyday mess in check. In challenging scenarios—such as tile-to-hardwood transitions, rug edges, and shaggy carpets—it adapted without getting stuck or losing momentum.

The companion app deserves special mention. Setting it up initially is painful, with instructions that go nowhere, such as being told to scan a non-existent QR code on the device itself. With a little to-and-fro trial and error, it suddenly kicked in beautifully.

Setting up schedules, defining cleaning zones, and reviewing cleaning history are all reasonably straightforward. Unlike some apps in this segment that feel clunky, the Eureka app is an extension of the device, making it easy to tailor the vacuum’s performance to individual needs.

I enjoyed the initial mapping process, as the app showed the rooms expand around the routes of the robot. It was gratifying to see not only the shape of the rooms emerge, but also the shape of the spaces around obstacles.

Timely maintenance reminders and the ability to create no-go zones add thoughtful touches that elevate the overall user experience.

While maintenance is still required, the design reduces the frequency and effort of cleaning compared to more traditional brush styles. However, like most robot vacuums, it occasionally struggles with longer hair tangles if not cleared regularly.

The E20 Plus negotiates obstacles reasonably well, and Its DuoDetect AI avoids most hazards like power cords and furniture legs. The surprise is that it still occasionally bumps into objects with slightly more force than necessary – including the sides of its own base station.

My cats were disappointed that staircases are no challenge for the robot’s anti-drop sensors, which performed flawlessly throughout testing, and failed to fall to the waiting felines. However, complex room layouts or tight spaces cause occasional hesitations as the robot recalibrates its path.

Noise levels are noticeable and, while not deafening, are louder than some competitors. Another minor drawback is the exclusion of boundary strips, a basic feature that would have been a welcome inclusion to help define the robot’s cleaning zones more precisely.

Self-cleaning base station

It’s almost a separate device, so the base station needs its own overview. Unlike traditional robot vacuums that rely on disposable dust bags, the E20 Plus features a transparent, bag-free base station that eliminates the need for replacements. With the press of a button, users can empty the dust tank, avoiding the frustration of dealing with overfull or bursting bags.

The base station is particularly impressive in its use of advanced multi-cyclonic separation technology. Incorporating a 13-cone structure, the system uses centrifugal force generated during dust collection to separate 98% of dust and dirt before they reach the filter. This ensures that it maintains consistent suction power and prevents clogging at the dust collection port—issues that can often plague traditional systems.

The transparent design, while useful for visually assessing when the tank needs emptying, also makes dirt and dust clearly visible, which some users may find unsightly in living spaces. While the multi-cyclonic technology does reduce clogging, regular maintenance is still essential to keep the system running smoothly—a point that can be overlooked by users expecting a completely hands-off experience.

What does it cost?

It is currently not available directly from South African outlets, but can be ordered from the Eureka.com website for $499.99.

Why does it matter?

The Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum addresses the need for reliable, user-friendly automated cleaning solutions that focus on performance and practicality. In a landscape where smart home devices are increasingly integral, the E20 Plus distinguishes itself with robust core cleaning capabilities, combining advanced technologies for efficient navigation and app-based customisation for tailored user experiences. Its ability to tackle various floor types, manage pet hair with ease, and seamlessly adapt to complex home layouts makes it a versatile tool for modern households.

What are the biggest negatives?

App set-up is needlessly complicated, with a disconnect between instructions and the device.

The noise level may bother users who prefer quieter operation.

Occasionally hesitates when navigating complex room layouts.

What are the biggest positives?

Exceptional suction power handles everything from fine dust to stubborn debris with ease.

DuoDetect AI 3D Obstacle Avoidance ensures efficient navigation around furniture and common household obstacles.

Intuitive app integration with scheduling, mapping, and maintenance reminders.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

