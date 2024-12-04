Wheels of the Week: Ghostly beast with a heart of steel

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The GWM P500 2,4 turbo diesel has ruffled some feathers in the bakkie market, and for good reason, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The GWM P500 is a reliable workhorse, capable of conquering any terrain, yet refined enough for a daily drive.

This beastly newcomer boasts a bold, muscular design that is hard to ignore. Its imposing grille, sleek headlights, and chiselled lines give it a commanding presence on the road.

In the interior, I was greeted by luxuriously enveloped leather seats and smart technology which added to the comfort and convenience for all my off-roading explorations. Something not common on most workhorse bakkies is that both front seats can be adjusted electronically, including lumbar adjustment. There are grip handles for both front and rear passengers to haul themselves aboard – also not a common feature.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

With exceptional increased load capacity, one can haul any equipment, the latest “toys” and trailer, to complete the task with absolute ease. The tailgate has two ways of opening. It opens flat as most bakkies do. But, and a big but: it also has a split tailgate which allows one half to open sideways, like a door. This gives more accessibility to the cargo bed, and an easier packing ability for smaller loads.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The infotainment system is sleek and large, with a 12,3-inch touch screen. Connecting to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is wireless, however, the connectivity is not without interruptions or the inability to connect.

For me, the highlight of the P500 is the 360-degree camera. The image of the bakkie looks like a ghost on the screen, showing a thin white outline of the body of the bakkie, making it look like a ghost. It is not just a great aesthetic touch: it means the camera shows exactly where the wheels are, allowing one to manoeuvre more confidently in tight spaces with low obstacles.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Under the hood, the P500 packs a punch with a turbocharged diesel engine that delivers ample power and torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, making for a refined driving experience.

On the road, the P500 handled confidently, with well-weighted steering and a comfortable ride. The suspension absorbed bumps and potholes effectively, making it a pleasant cruiser.

Off-road, the P500 is capable. The four-wheel-drive system provides good traction, and the ground clearance is adequate for most off-road adventures.

Safety features are plentiful in the P500, with a full suite of airbags, electronic stability control, and traction control. The addition of advanced driver-assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist is a welcome surprise at this price point.

This is not your ordinary bakkie. It is a ghostly beast, with a heart of steel and a soul of adventure. With its powerful engine and robust build, it is ready to tackle any challenge, whether it is hauling heavy loads or navigating muddy trails.

Pricing for the GWM P500 2,4 turbo diesel is available at R799,900.

The P500 range further adds peace of mind ownership to drivers with:

5 Year/ 75 000 km Service Plan

7 Year / 200,000 km Warranty,

5 Year unlimited km Body & Paint Warranty,

8 Year / 150,000km High Voltage Warranty (HEV)

7 Year, unlimited km Roadside Assist plan.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

