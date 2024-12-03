A scenic drive in the Ford Territory

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Going out into the country for lunch in the Ford Territory is a date adventure that could have been missed, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The drive from Johannesburg to Hartbeespoort, particularly through the winding roads, is one that promises both beauty and excitement.

As we embarked on our journey to Silver Orange Bistro, located in this charming area, we were excited to be going out for a lunch treat and the thrill of exploring a new place, courtesy Ford. My husband and I had been travelling so extensively, to separate events, that we had hardly seen each other for nearly two months. This was going to be such a treat – a date adventure.

The experience in the Ford Territory was what we had hoped for in terms of driving pleasure. The Territory, with its sleek design and smooth handling, was a great companion for this scenic drive. Known for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and user-friendly technology, the Territory proved to be an ideal choice for both urban and rural drives.

As we drove through the winding roads leading to Hartbeespoort, the car’s advanced suspension system absorbed the bumps and dips with ease, providing a smooth ride even on the more uneven patches of the rural terrain.

One of the highlights of driving the Territory was its impressive handling. Whether negotiating tight bends or cruising along open stretches of road, the car responded with ease and confidence. The engine provided more than enough power for overtaking and maintaining speed on the hillier sections, and the vehicle’s stability made it a comfortable drive on the winding roads around the dam.

The spacious cabin offered plenty of room, although we did not have passengers in the back. The plush seating and ample legroom make it an ideal vehicle for longer drives.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

As we drove, the natural beauty of the surrounding area unfolded. Rolling hills, lush green fields, and distant views of Hartbeespoort Dam painted a picturesque landscape that added to the joy of the drive. The air was fresh and the sights were stunning, making the journey feel like an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The roads were mostly well-maintained, which allowed me to focus on the surroundings and enjoy the drive without worrying about potholes or rough patches. Off-road, I was equally comfortable with the handling.

Arriving at Silver Orange Bistro, our excitement grew. The bistro’s location, surrounded by nature, promised a peaceful retreat. However, this is where our experience took a disappointing turn.

The bistro’s rustic charm and tranquil setting had us optimistic about the meal ahead, but the service quickly became an issue. As soon as we entered, we noticed a lack of attention from the staff. It took an unusually long time for someone to greet us or find our booking, and after being seated on the hot veranda, it took another 15 minutes before we were offered a menu. While the ambiance was welcoming, the slow service set the tone for the rest of our visit.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

When we finally ordered, it was after another long wait, and even then, we were informed that some of the menu items were unavailable. While we understood that this can sometimes happen, there was no effort to communicate this in advance or offer alternatives proactively.

As the meal progressed, the service only worsened. Despite the staff being polite, their attention seemed scattered, and it took a long time for them to check in on us. In the heat, our drinks went unrefilled, and the staff seemed more concerned with organising the seating for new guests than ensuring the comfort of the existing ones. The lack of attentiveness to the diners was a stark contrast to the calm, peaceful environment of the bistro.

We could not bear the heat on the veranda as there were no fans and asked to move into the restaurant where it was slightly cooler, still no fans. It seemed, in the move, our waitron had lost us. It took a long time for our meals to arrive, and when it did, it was underwhelming.

As we left the bistro, the contrast between the car and the bistro could not have been more stark. With cool air on demand and a responsiveness that was a delight, the drive in the Ford Territory was a true highlight of the day: comfortable and enjoyable, it opened a gateway to scenic beauty. The experience at Silver Orange Bistro was a letdown, as poor service overshadowed the otherwise pleasant atmosphere. The disappointing service and lacklustre food left us frustrated, but the vehicle made up for it by providing a memorable experience.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

