Even pickups need a juice box

Installing a battery in a new Ford Ranger PHEV. Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ford has kicked off full-scale production of the Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) at its Silverton Manufacturing Plant, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

South Africa is now the global HQ for Ranger PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) production, meaning the world’s hybrid pickups will in effect carry a “Made in Mzansi” badge.

And no, this is not just another bakkie with a fancy plug. It is Ford’s latest move in its global sustainability game plan, proving that even rugged trucks can be kind to Mother Nature (while still towing 3,500kg, because let’s be honest, no one is sacrificing bragging rights).

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa’s Silverton Manufacturing Plant has been designated the global production hub for the Ranger PHEV, a testament to the facility’s significant upgrades and enhanced adaptability.

Producing the PHEV alongside the regular Ranger expands its global reach, with highlights, as provided by Ford, including:

Silverton’s capacity is 200,000 vehicles annually (720/day), including approximately 200 Ranger PHEVs across various specifications and both left- and right-hand drive.

Europe is the primary export region for the Ranger, including the PHEV from 2025, building on its 10-year reign as the best-selling pickup. Ranger PHEV marks Ford’s first Ranger exports to Australia and New Zealand from Silverton.

A new PHEV Battery Assembly Plant, featuring a 1,376 m2 assembly line and 2,116 m2 logistics warehouse enables 62,000 annual battery pack production, integrating advanced handling, testing, and Ford-first innovations, including a hybrid conveyor system for improved ergonomics and quality.

Pioneering battery pack testing, using vacuum testing with differential noise cancellation, eliminates environmental interference. This facility is among the first to separate low voltage, vacuum leak, and high voltage testing for enhanced production quality and safety.

Incremental upgrades across the Silverton plant support the Ranger PHEV, incorporating high-tech manufacturing and automation.

The adjacent Chassis Plant in the Tshwane Automotive SEZ, the only Ford-owned facility of its kind, added sub-assembly lines for PHEV chassis and component integration, while boosting production efficiency.

Ford South Africa’s 10,320m2 Stamping Plant introduced new dies for the PHEV charging port, while the 44,000m2 Body Shop gained a new load box floor line to accommodate the battery pack (raising the load floor by only 31mm).

The Trim, Chassis and Final Assembly (TCF) line was modified to integrate PHEV components, including a new battery sub-assembly line. Dedicated areas ensure high-voltage work meets safety standards.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

An interesting fact about all Ford South African produced vehicles: every part of every vehicle can be traced back to the person who installed it, the time it was installed and, in some cases, to camera footage of the installation. So no claiming the bolt was not properly tightened or a cap was not put on: the computer has it all recorded.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.