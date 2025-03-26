Wheels of the Week: A minibus that thinks it’s a car 

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Ford Tourneo does not move, it glides – which helps deal with its Joburg identity crisis, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

If I have ever wanted to drive something that looks like it should be ferrying tourists to a safari but handles like a family car, then the Ford Tourneo has met my expectations. This spacious, practical, and surprisingly fun MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle, or as I like to call it, a “luxury minibus in denial“) is perfect for families, road-trippers, and – apparently – anyone who wants to be mistaken for a Johannesburg minibus taxi driver.

“Is this a taxi or a spaceship?” The Ford Tourneo did not whisper “sleeksedan” when I first saw it. It is tall, boxy, and has enough doors for all passengers to get in with ease. This Ford is more versatile than a Swiss Army knife at a survivalist convention.

Sliding doors? Check. Seating for seven? Absolutely. Enough legroom to host a small yoga session in the back? You bet.

The Tourneo is a time ship – bigger on the inside than the outside. And yet, despite its size, it drives like a car, not a delivery van. Ford has somehow made a minibus feel nimble, which is either engineering genius or Ford magic.

The Tourneo glides. The steering is light but precise, the suspension soaks up bumps like a sponge, and the engines (especially the diesel options) have enough torque to make merging onto the highway simple.

But here is where things got funny. Because of its shape, people assumed I was a commercial driver. I took the Tourneo for a spin in Johannesburg, and within minutes, I had pedestrians flagging me down, waving fingers in that universal “how much to town?” gesture. At one point, a guy tried to hop in at a red light before realising I was just a regular driver, not a taxi operator.

“Sorry, my friend,” I said. “No kombi today. Just a lost Ford driver.”

If you have ever been in a regular minibus taxi, you know the vibe: “Hope you like sitting sideways while someone’s elbow is in your ribs.” The Tourneo, however, is the opposite. The seats are plush, the cabin is quiet, and there is more tech than in a Silicon Valley startup.

Ford’s SYNC infotainment system (which understands human speech better than some of my relatives), climate control that works, and enough USB ports to charge every device owned by the family. The rear seats fold flat, meaning it can haul anything from groceries to a camping gear for the family. Or, if in Joburg, about 12 passengers who still think it is an unlicensed taxi service.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both popular smartphone integration systems available in the Ford Tourneo, but they offer slightly different features and user experiences. Here is a detailed comparison:

Compatibility:

Apple CarPlay: Works only with iPhones (iOS);

Android Auto: Works only with Android phones (5.0+).

User Interface & Design:

Apple CarPlay:

Clean, iOS-like interface with a grid or list of apps.

Supports Dark Mode (matches Ford Tourneo’s display settings).

Siri voice control integration.

Android Auto:

Google’s Material Design with a taskbar for quick access.

Supports Dark Mode.

Google Assistant voice control.

Navigation

Apple CarPlay: Uses Apple Maps (improved over time) but also supports Google Maps and Waze.

Android Auto: Primarily uses Google Maps (more detailed for some regions) and Waze.

Music and media

Apple CarPlay: Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Podcasts, etc. Tight integration with iTunes and Apple Podcasts.

Android Auto: YouTube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, etc. Better integration with Google Podcasts and YouTube Music.



Voice Control

Apple CarPlay: Siri (good for messages, calls, and Apple apps).

Android Auto: Google Assistant (better for general queries, smart home controls, and Google services).

Steering wheel controls and dashboard displays work similarly for both.

Which One is Better in the Ford Tourneo?

For iPhone users: CarPlay offers a smoother, more integrated experience.

For Android users: Android Auto provides better Google services and navigation.

Both work well in the Ford Tourneo, so the best choice depends on the smartphone.

Polite guest

One of the best things about the Tourneo is that it drinks fuel like a polite guest at a wine tasting. The diesel versions are especially frugal, making this a surprisingly economical choice for long trips.

It is the ultimate undercover minibus. The Ford Tourneo is a brilliant family car that just happens to look like it should have a “Taxi“ sign on the roof. It is comfortable, practical, and shockingly fun to drive – even if spending half my time explaining to randoms that no, I am not going to Soweto today.

Pros:

Spacious enough for a small army (or one very large family)

Surprisingly good to drive

Does not require a minibus license (despite appearances)

Cons:

You will get flagged down by passengers

Sliding doors on both sides might make you feel like a chauffeur

Hard to park without looking like you are dropping off a soccer team.

Pricing for the Ford Tourneo starts at R1,076,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.