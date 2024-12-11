Car of the Year semi-finalists named

Photo curtesy, Suzuki South Africa

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced the semi-finalists for the 2025 Car of the Year (COTY) competition.

A selection of 37 new models released over the course of 2024 were in contention for placement as finalists. SAGMJ members will vote for their choices, culminating in a finalist table of 20 vehicles, which will compete for top honours in their respective categories – and the ultimate title of 2025 Car of the Year.

The frequency with which new models are released in the contemporary motoring landscape presents a demanding task for the COTY Committee, which oversees the running of COTY: 70 new releases comprising 243 derivatives joined the local passenger car market in 2024,

2025 COTY semi-finalists in alphabetical order:

BMW 1 Series

BMW 5 Series Sedan

BMW M5

BMW X3

Chery Tiggo Cross

Citroen C3 Aircross

Ford Mustang GT

Ford Territory

GAC EMKOO

GAC GS3 EMZOOM

GWM P500 HEV

GWM Tank 300

GWM Tank 500

Honda CR-V

Honda Elevate

Hyundai Exter

Jaecoo J7

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (E 220d)

MINI Countryman

Mitsubishi Triton

Omoda C9

Suzuki Swift

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Toyota Starlet Cross

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volvo EX30



The SAGMJ COTY competition is set apart from other automotive awards programmes in its focus on new models, with minor facelifts and special editions of current iterations ineligible. The COTY Committee considers the inclusion of new derivatives added to existing line-ups, if they are sufficiently differentiated in technical and mechanical make-up.

“An overarching theme of excellence has long defined the spirit of SA COTY – each year the field gets more competitive, as technologies improve and manufacturers strive to be more aggressive with their offerings, hoping to secure consumers’ wallets,” said Thami Masemola, chairman of COTY.

The past format of COTY awarded a single model. In recent years, the formation of categories, in addition to an overall winner, has seen the competition achieve greater relevance in the eyes of the public.

Reflecting the diversity of the new car market, the field of contenders for the 2025 instalment ranges from B-segment hatchbacks such as the economical Suzuki Swift, to performance hybrid saloons.

Coming to the market with expressive styling, above-average specification and attractive pricing, the Chinese brands’ collective onslaught has been difficult to ignore.

This edition of COTY sees the largest number of contenders from China yet, featuring the BYD Seal, GAC GS3 Emzoom, GAC Emkoo, Jaecoo J7, GWM P500 HEV, GWM Tank 500, GWM Tank 300, Omoda C9, Jetour Dashing, Jetour X70 PLUS, and Chery Tiggo Cross.

“The increase in the number of Chinese marques is well-reflected in these early stages of the 2025 COTY,” said Masemola. “The public would be right to wonder if the country might see its first-ever Chinese-built COTY.”

Observers with a stronger partiality to established Japanese and German nameplates will be encouraged by the presence of familiar marques. This includes the latest-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, BMW 5 Series sedan and Mitsubishi Triton.

Following the announcement of the COTY 2025 finalists in January, a rigorous, two-day testing process will be undertaken by the COTY jury, scoring the contenders to determine category winners and the overall 2025 SA COTY. GadgetWheels editor Sheryl Goldstuck was elected to the COTY jury this year.