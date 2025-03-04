Ultimate workhorse pushes unstoppable power

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

GWM has unleashed a powerhouse of a vehicle, the highly anticipated P300 bakkie, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Hot on the heels of the GWM P500 launched in 2024, the P300 takes things up a notch. Designed for versatility, it is ready to dominate the most demanding environments, from heavy-duty work and long-haul towing to extreme off-road escapades.

“The P300 is built for those who demand more – more power, more capability, and more confidence on any terrain,” says Floyd Ramabulana, head of marketing at GWM South Africa. “With its high-performance 2.4l turbo diesel engine and advanced 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers relentless strength without compromising efficiency or refinement. This is one of our most capable GWM bakkies yet.”

When the going gets tough, the P300 keeps on rolling. It has an intelligent 4WD system, which adapts instantly, ensuring a smooth drive. Electronic differential locks, off-road expert mode, and a front winch (with the LTD model featuring crawl control), mean it is primed to take on any terrain, whether it is muddy tracks or rocky mountainsides. A real powerhouse.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The LT model includes torque on demand (TOD), which intelligently detects wheel slippage and adjusts torque distribution accordingly. This boosts grip and stability, giving the confidence to take on steep inclines and unpredictable off-road tracks with ease.

Suspension on this workhorse features a double wishbone in the front and leaf spring rigid axle in the rear, to deliver a smooth, controlled ride, giving a confident handling experience.

Underneath all that muscle, the P300 is one seriously good-looking machine. It has a bold grille, sleek designed bumpers, and cutting-edge LED headlights for an aggressive, commanding presence. The sculpted wheel-arch extensions and striking 18-inch alloys complete the look, making sure it stands out.

The P300 bakkie boasts an industry-first sunroof. This could be a luxury, or it could be problematic, depending on the purpose of the vehicle. This powerhouse workhorse has a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tons, which is great for hauling caravans, boats, trailers, or heavy equipment.

Under the hood, the 2.4L turbo diesel engine churns out an impressive 135 kW of power and 480 Nm of torque, delivering smooth acceleration and great strength. The intelligent 9-speed automatic shifter ensures fuel efficiency.

Advanced NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) technology further refines the driving experience. By minimising cabin noise, enhancing airflow, and adding soundproof covers, GWM ensures comfort.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

At the heart of the cockpit sits a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto that connects wirelessly with ease. A 7-inch digital instrument cluster ensures all essential info is right in front of the driver, while wireless charging for cell phones, push-button start, and keyless entry provide modern convenience.

For comfort, the P300 has leather seats with front-row heating and ventilation, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and ambient lighting create a surprisingly refined space inside this rugged workhorse. My favourite feature was the electric seat adjustment for both the driver and front passenger.

A full suite of advanced safety features include: automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, driver fatigue monitoring – very useful when needing a coffee break – traffic sign recognition, 360° panoramic camera system, blind spot monitoring, comprehensive airbag protection, intelligent cruise assistance and collision avoidance systems.

Every P300 comes with GWM’s upgraded vehicle warranty and service coverage:

7 Years / 200,000 km Warranty

7 Years of Unlimited Roadside Assistance

7 Years / 75,000 km Service Plan

12 Months / 15,000 km Service Intervals.

Pricing is as follows:

P300 D-CAB 2.4TD LT 2WD -R599 900

P300 D-CAB 2.4TD LT 4WD—R649 900

P300 D-CAB 2.4TD LTD 4WD -R699 900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.