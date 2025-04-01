Changan and Deepal ride onto SA roads 

Photo supplied.

Jameel Motors will bring Changan Automobile’s fleet of SUVs, sedans, pickups, and shiny new energy vehicles (NEVs) to South Africa, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

This week we witnessed Jameel Motors’ grand debut in Mzansi. Why South Africa? Besides being Africa’s biggest car playground, with over 500,000 new vehicles sold in 2024, it is a land where the love of wheels is growing faster than a taxi driver’s hand signals.

With new car sales revving up by 18.3% in January 2025 alone, Jameel Motors aims to create jobs, build dealerships, and maybe even teach a few people how to parallel park (no promises).

First up in the lineup are the Changan and Deepal brands. Changan rolls out the classics – sedans, SUVs, and pickups with combustion engines – while Deepal zooms in with sleek NEVs (because the future is electric, and also petrol prices are ouch). Both brands are built to handle South Africa’s roads, whether dodging potholes or cruising the scenic routes.

Photo supplied.

Changan Automobile is one of China’s “Big Four” automakers, selling 2.7-million vehicles in 2024 and racking up awards like they are loyalty points. With over 18,000 engineers (who probably dream in horsepower), they are all about innovation, safety, and making cars that look as good as they drive.

Leading the charge in South Africa is Clive Else as CEO. Else brings experience from previous roles at Temil Kaya Professional Consulting & Advisory Services, Toyota Connected Africa and Kinto South Africa. Jameel Motors believed that, because he spent many years in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, he was the person to take the lead in South Africa.

Marinus Venter, Jameel Motors’ new country manager and automotive guru with 18 years of experience (which means he has probably forgotten more about cars than most of us will ever know). Having worked with big names like Nissan and Mercedes-Benz Vans, he has the experience to keep customers happy – whether they’re buying, servicing, or just admiring their ride.

Photo supplied.

Venter said at the launch in Johannesburg: “I am honoured to join a business that is building on 70 years of automotive excellence, as we introduce Changan and Deepal vehicles to South Africa. By leveraging Jameel Motors’ extensive experience and Changan Automobile’s renowned focus on safety, quality, and technology, I believe we can effectively meet the diverse automotive demands of South African drivers and deliver a positive market experience.”

South Africa, get ready. Your garage is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.