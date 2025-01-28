Asian manufacturers dominate Car of the Year

Photo courtesy SAGMJ

Half of the 17 cars voted into the finals of the 2025 COTY awards were made in China, Japan and India.

Of 29 semi-finalists, a total of 17 cars have been voted into the finals of the 2025 Car of the Year (COTY) awards.

Late last year, 29 models were announced as semi-finalists in the competition, sponsored by Old Mutual Insure. This marks the 39th edition of the annual event, organised by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ), a non-profit organisation of automotive media specialists.

The semi-finalist list was thoroughly assessed by SAGMJ’s elected expert Jurors, who are recognised leaders in their respective fields. On Monday, the finalists selected from that group of 29 were announced, and the next step is for them to undergo an intense three-day evaluation process to test their capabilities.

One of the stand-out trends emerging from the list of finalists is the extent to which American and European models no longer dominate. Instead, cars made in Asia now make up half the finalists, with 5 made in China, 3 in Japan and 1 in India.

The Volvo EX30, one of the most lauded electric vehicles of last year, is built by Geely Holding, a Chinese automotive company which bought Volvo in 2010 from the Ford Motor Company, although Volvo’s headquarters are still in Sweden.

It is joined in the finals by Chinese brands GAC, GWM, Jaecoo and Omoda. Japanese brands are represented in the finals by Toyota, Suzuki and Mitsubishi, while Mahindra makes an entry from India.

“The South African Car of the Year competition has made a comeback, with numerous Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) regarding the 2025 event as a significant highlight of the South African automotive industry,” says Thami Masemola, chairman of COTY. “This has placed considerable pressure on the COTY committee and respected Jurors to elevate the standard of excellence that the competition provides.

“South African car buyers will be eagerly awaiting the announcement of the best vehicles launched in South Africa throughout 2024, enabling them to make informed purchasing decisions.”

While the previous format of the COTY award focused on a single model, the introduction of categories alongside an overall winner in recent years has enhanced the competition’s relevance to the public. The finalists showcase a diverse range of vehicles, from compact hatchbacks to family-sized SUVs and performance saloons, ensuring that buyers at various price points can find cars of class-leading excellence.

Across multiple categories of the 2025 COTY competition, intense rivalries will emerge. The Performance category features three long-anticipated competitors from BMW, Ford and Mercedes-AMG, all vying for coveted category honours.

The newly-launched Mitsubishi Triton and GWM P 500 HEV will aim to repeat Ford’s victory in 2023 when the Ranger became the first bakkie in history to be crowned the overall winner.

As the first Hybrid bakkie to ever make COTY Finalist, the P500 HEV is one of four new-energy vehicles, alongside the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E performance and Volvo EX30, the latter being the only full EV that made the finalist list this year. The luxury sedan category sees one of the longest automotive rivalries in South Africa rekindled, with the BMW 5 Series fighting it out with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is set to strive for a fourth COTY trophy for the Japanese manufacturer, following previous victories in 1986, 1987, and 2022. Meanwhile, the Suzuki Swift might prove a fierce competitor, having received global acclaim and a coveted position as a finalist for the 2025 World Car of the Year. This budget-friendly hatchback is aiming high, with a singular goal of clinching the overall winner’s trophy.

The 2025 SA Car of the Year Finalists are (in alphabetical order):

BMW 5 Series Sedan BMW M5 BMW X3 Ford Mustang GT GAC GS3 EMZOOM GWM P500 HEV Jaecoo J7 Mahindra XUV 3XO Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Mercedes-Benz E-Class (E 220d) MINI Countryman Mitsubishi Triton Omoda C9 Suzuki Swift Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Volkswagen Tiguan Volvo EX30

Mabuyane Mabuza, chairman of the SAGMJ, says: “Rapid technological advances intensify the annual competition, with innovative features becoming commonplace, even in entry-level vehicles, showcasing the evolution of automotive technology.”

In early March, the competition enters the testing phase at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane, where the jury will physically assess the vehicles.

The South African COTY competition is one of the few in the world where physical testing with all the finalists still takes place. Subsequently, the final scoring round incorporates data from Lightstone Auto, utilising automated scoring based on market segment sales volumes and spec-adjusted competitor pricing.

Masemola says: “Using their expertise and experience, Jurors meticulously evaluate every aspect of the cars. Their discernment determines the crème de la crème that caters to diverse market needs and elevates local mobility standards.”

The Motor Enthusiast’s Choice (public vote), which returned in the 2024 COTY competition, has become more relevant. Social media will be used for the public competition launch.

The jury for the 2025 COTY awards, which includes GadgetWheels editor Sheryl Goldstuck, comprises the following SAGMJ members:

Full jurors:

Alan Rosenmeyer

Azim Omar

Bernie Hellberg Jr.

Brendon Staniforth

Brenwin Naidu

Colin Windell

Fanele Bengu

Ferdi de Vos

Francisco Nwamba

Gugu Masuku

Janine van der Post

Jason Woosey

Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger

Kumbi Mtshakazi

Lerato Matebese

Liana Reiners

Mabuyane Mabuza

Marnus Hattingh

Melinda Ferguson

Phuti Mpyane

Riyad Jaffer

Sean Nurse

Sibonelo Myeni

Sheryl Goldstuck

Thami Masemola

Wezile Bonani

Ziphorah Masethe

Associate Jurors:

Brandon Jacobs

Charles Molefe

Edward Makwana

Nicola Furniss