New logo, new concept car, for Jaguar

Photo supplied

A day after unveiling a controversial new logo, Jaguar introduced a dramatic new car design. Type 00 (pronounced Type Zero Zero), says the manufacturer, embodies Jaguar’s “creative philosophy of Exuberant Modernism” following the debut of its new brand identity.

The world premiere of the design vision concept at Miami Art Week – as South Florida becomes the centre of the art world for six-days – previews what’s to come from Jaguar, as the brand recaptures the original ‘Copy Nothing’ ethos of its founder, Sir William Lyons.

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said: “The magic of Jaguar is close to my heart – an original British luxury brand unmatched in its heritage, artistry and emotional magnetism. That’s the Jaguar we are recapturing, and we will create the same sense of awe that surrounded iconic models like the E-type. Our journey is already underway, guided by our original ethos to Copy Nothing – and the results will be spectacular.”

In Miami, Jaguar’s transformation into an electric-only brand with an elevated family of highly desirable and exclusive new luxury vehicles continues. This transition extends beyond the products Jaguar designs and engineers; it represents a reimagination of the entire brand.

Rawdon Glover, managing director, Jaguar, said: “We have forged a fearlessly creative new character for Jaguar that is true to the DNA of the brand but future facing, relevant and one that really stands out.”

World premiere: Type 00

Introducing Type 00. The physical manifestation of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy – Exuberant Modernism.

The ‘Type’ prefix is a link to the brand’s provenance, to models like the pioneering E-type. The first zero references zero tailpipe emissions. The second represents its status as car zero in our new lineage. Its visionary design defies electric vehicle convention with a long bonnet, sweeping roofline, 23-inch alloy wheels, fastback profile and boat-tail to create a dramatic silhouette with sophisticated, modernist surfaces. This design was enabled by our unique and dedicated architecture JEA (Jaguar Electrical Architecture).

Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, chief creative officer, JLR, said: “Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination. It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen. A vision which strives for the highest level of artistic endeavour.”



Exuberant Modernism

Jaguar’s new creative philosophy is founded on three fundamental characteristics and expressed in every part of the brand and everywhere it appears – represented in both a new artistic visual identity and the way it builds relationships with clients.

Exuberant . Vibrant, uninhibited and fearless. In the vehicles it creates and moments it curates

. Vibrant, uninhibited and fearless. In the vehicles it creates and moments it curates Modernist . Future-facing, curious and inspired by the world. Respectful of the past, not dictated by it

. Future-facing, curious and inspired by the world. Respectful of the past, not dictated by it Compelling. Holistic, sensory and extraordinary. Generating meaningful connections with clients

Capturing the Spirit of Jaguar

Type 00 is a prelude to a future generation of Jaguars that will recapture the spirit and essence of the brand at its best. Our start point was a blank sheet of paper from both a design and engineering perspective. A new and unique architecture, JEA, was developed from scratch to enable the dramatic design of Type 00. This dedicated technology platform will ensure clients experience a captivating driving experience, engaging handling and exemplary ride comfort.



The latest electrification technologies and awe-inspiring designs will make future Jaguars stand out in an increasingly homogenous EV market.



Built in the UK, the first new-generation production Jaguar will be a four door GT to be revealed in late 2025. It will target a driving range up to 770km WLTP or 692km EPA, on a single charge and adding up to 321km of range in as little as 15 minutes when rapid charging.



Exclusive brand stores

Jaguar will come to life in a select number of exclusive brand stores for clients around the world. These environments will present an immersive step into the world of Jaguar, embracing their setting and local culture and be complemented by a wider global network of luxury retailers. Jaguar’s first new brand store will be in the heart of the luxury fashion district of Paris, in the 8th arrondissement.

Dramatic exterior

The confident new face combines upright, flush surfaces with the new Jaguar device mark at its centre. A distinctive and precise front light signature emphasises the corners of the car, giving width and grounding it.

The side profile is dominated by bold proportions, with the Jaguar ‘leaper’ laser-etched into a hand-finished brass ingot on each side of the car. These ingots theatrically deploy to reveal rear-facing cameras that – like the charging ports and front air intakes – remain hidden until needed.

The rear continues the bold statement. A glassless tailgate and panoramic body-harmonised glazed roof create a sense of sculpture. The rear elevation is defined by distinctive horizontal Strikethrough graphics, which hide dramatic full-width taillights and emphasise the power and scale of Type 00.

Constantino Segui Gilabert, chief exterior designer, Jaguar, said: “Jaguar is no place for ordinary. When you see a new Jaguar for the first time, it must have a sense of awe, of never having been seen before. Type 00 commands attention, like all the best Jaguars of the past. It has a dramatic presence, channelling a unique spirit of British creativity and originality. It celebrates art and embodies the essence of Exuberant Modernism.”

Just as a pair of E-types attended its 1961 launch at the Geneva Motor Show, the reveal of Type 00 celebrates two contrasting interpretations of Jaguar’s new design vision. A Satin Rhodon Rose example – dubbed ‘Miami Pink’ in honour of the pastel colours of the city’s iconic Art Deco architecture – is inspired by the distinctive rose colour that brass takes on as it ages. It is joined by a striking Inception Silver Blue model. Dubbed ‘London Blue’, it is inspired by the Opalescent Silver Blue of the 1960s and was chosen to reflect Jaguar’s British heritage.

Captivating interior

A pair of dramatic butterfly doors and ‘pantograph’ tailgate open to reveal a modernist interior that shares its exuberant proportions with the exterior. The awe-inspiring cabin features three hand-finished brass lines which run the length of the interior, with a central 3.2m-long brass spine that splits a pair of floating instrument panels.

Mary Crisp, chief materiality designer, Jaguar, said: “The Materiality ideology for Type 00 embraces authentic, unexpected materials and captivating colour, with our new creative philosophy visible at every turn. We have three key materials – brass, travertine stone and textiles – and the way we use these materials represents bold pieces of art and creates a unique atmosphere.”

Soothing travertine stone functions as a plinth, supporting the floating seats and central spine. It inspires the rich layered tonal colour palette of the interior. Woven textiles add to the sense of craftsmanship. A tactile wool blend, inspired by handwoven yarns, envelops the two seats, sound bar and flooring.

Tom Holden, chief interior designer, Jaguar, said, “Just as on the outside, deployable technologies are a hallmark of the interior. Screens glide silently and theatrically from the dashboard, while powered stowage areas slide open softly on demand, revealing hidden splashes of exuberant colour. We believe technology should enhance the modern luxury experience, not dominate the architecture, and the digital screen at the centre of the dashboard is an example of this philosophy. The Clearsight display replaces the traditional rear-view mirror, improving overall visibility.”

A sensory experience

Type 00 is an experience for the senses. Its body-harmonised glazed roof casts a subtle pattern onto the materials inside, bringing textures to life and changing their character throughout the day.

Jaguar’s design team explored new ways of enhancing the interior. Occupants can tailor the cabin to suit their mood using the uniquely crafted Prism case. The objective of this feature is for occupants to engage with the vehicle and extend the concept of customisation and personalisation. It stows behind an exquisitely engineered powered door on the bodyside and contains three totems of natural materials – Brass, Travertine and Alabaster.



Placing one of the totems inside the centre console tailors the mood of the interior. Everything, from the ambient lighting and unique soundscape to the tailored screen graphics, reflect the properties of the chosen material. Bespoke scents interact with the materials for unprecedented personalisation.

This exuberant and artistic approach to engaging the senses extends to the display screens, where animations are formed through the creative technique of ‘Chiaroscuro’ – using light and shadow to define three-dimensional objects.

Symbols of change

Type 00 showcases Jaguar’s new identity with powerful symbols of the change highlighting the transformation, all inspired by Jaguar’s precious provenance. These include:



Device mark: Jaguar’s signature.



A celebration of modernism – geometric form, symmetry and simplicity. Inspired by Malcolm Sayer, Jaguar’s designer of the C, D and E-type who uniquely blended science and art to produce timeless shapes in these cars. The geometric letter forms are rotated to create perfect visual symmetry and balance. It creates a modernist form that spells out the distinguished Jaguar name.



Maker’s marks: The Jaguar ‘leaper’ and monogram.



The ‘leaper’ is a precious mark of provenance. Now, always leaping forward – it is a signpost of our forward-facing outlook and a representation of excellence. It is the hallmark of the brand, as it has been since the beginning.



The new monogram replaces the ‘Growler’ that represented the sound of combustion engines of the past. The new monogram is a discreet artistic motif that incorporates the ‘j’ and the ‘r’ from opposite ends of the device mark. The term ‘opposite’ signifies our approach to do things differently and defy electric vehicle convention.



Strikethrough: This bold linear graphic generates a presence and an immediately recognisable visual for Jaguar and symbolises striking through imitation and the ordinary.

Exuberant colours: The exuberant and bold use of colour is a cornerstone of Jaguar’s new brand identity, embedded in its association with art. Always presented with texture or movement.



Artistic endeavour

Jaguar has earned a reputation for original thinking inspired by the singular vision of founder, Sir William Lyons, who believed that Jaguar should be a ‘copy of nothing’ and that its cars should be considered as artforms.

Jaguar showcased its creative reimagining at Miami Art Week with a series of curated gallery spaces in two locations. As title sponsor of Art Miami, it presented ‘Jaguar. Exuberance.’ – an immersive exploration of its dramatic new visual language featuring original works by British artists. Then, at the fashion and architectural playground of Miami Design District, Jaguar unveiled its ‘Copy Nothing’ installation for the public global debut of Type 00.