A watch that watches your every breath

Photo courtesy Huawei.

The Huawei Watch D2 is like that overachieving friend who somehow manages to excel at everything, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From fitness tracking and health monitoring to style and even battery life, the Huawei Watch D2 is more than a mere smartwatch; it is a mini health clinic strapped to my wrist, making sure I am not only surviving, but thriving.

The Huawei Watch D2 looks good. It has a sleek, minimalist design that walks the fine line between sporty and sophisticated. The AMOLED display is vibrant and sharp, making everything from my workout stats to my text messages pop up with clarity. The watch face is customisable, so whether I am feeling futuristic, classic, or just want a photo of my cat, the D2 has me covered.

What is impressive is how lightweight the watch feels, especially considering all the tech crammed inside. The silicone strap is comfortable for all-day wear, and the watch itself does not feel bulky, even when I am sleeping with it on. It is water-resistant, so I can wear it in the rain, at the gym, or while dramatically washing my hands – but I cannot swim with it.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

My wrist has its very own doctor. This is where the Huawei Watch D2 truly shines. It is a health powerhouse, with a built-in blood pressure monitor. Yes, you read that right. This watch can measure blood pressure with surprising accuracy. This is thanks to a miniaturised airbag and a pressure sensor built into the strap.

The D2 includes an ECG monitor, which can detect irregular heart rhythms and potentially flag issues like atrial fibrillation. This means it is so much more than a fitness tracker; it can be a life-saving device. The watch also tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and stress levels. When I was feeling overwhelmed, it reminded me to take a breather.

The Huawei Watch D2 supports over 70 workout modes, from running and cycling to more niche activities like yoga and even dance.

The watch gives real-time feedback on performance, thanks to a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope that ensures every step, jump, or awkward attempt at a burpee is counted.

The Energiser Bunny of smartwatches, it can last up to 7 days with typical use, and longer if it is not constantly pinging for notifications. That means fewer charging sessions and more time actually using the watch. And when it does need a boost, the magnetic charger is quick and hassle-free.

The Huawei Watch D2 is also a fully-fledged smartwatch. It supports notifications for calls, texts, and apps, so I can stay connected without constantly pulling out my phone. It is compatible with both Android and iOS, though some features work better with Huawei phones.

The Huawei Watch D2 is a jack-of-all-trades and a master of many. It is stylish, feature-packed, and genuinely useful for anyone looking to improve their health and fitness. The blood pressure and ECG monitoring set it apart from the competition.

Be prepared for friends to say, “Wait, your watch can do what?”

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.