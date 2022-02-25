GadgetWheels
MWC: HTC brings VR to the car
The Vive Flow is a set of compact and lightweight immersive glasses designed to keep vehicle passengers entertained
Mobile World Congress
MWC: Oppo unveils Find X5 Series flagship
At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, rising brand Oppo revealed the Find X5, a new flagship smartphone offering 4K night videography
Africa News
Land sales begin in SA’s first metaverse
MTN and M&C Saatchi Abel have become the first African companies to purchase a plot in the newly created Africarare metaverse, known as Ubuntuland
