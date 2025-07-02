Wheels of the Week: Unshakable off-road mastery

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

GWM redefines expectations with the Haval H7, a commanding new flagship that marries go-anywhere capability with indulgent refinement, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

After spending time with the GWM Haval H7, it became clear to me that this machine is not only an SUV, but also an invitation to adventure, wrapped in sophistication and engineered for the extraordinary.

The H7 cuts a striking figure with a brawny, squared-off profile, exuding an air of purposeful strength. Towering alloy wheels, nestled within sculpted arches, hint at its untamed potential, while bold circular headlights lend a touch of classic off-road character. The contours speak of capability, as though the vehicle itself is eager to leave the tarmac behind and forge its own path.

The H7 welcomes one into an oasis of comfort and design. The interior is a masterclass in blending opulence with rugged functionality. Plush, electrically adjustable front seats cradle occupants in sublime comfort, ensuring that long journeys are met with ease rather than fatigue.

A vast 14.6-inch infotainment display commands attention with pin-sharp resolution rivalling high-end personal electronics. Flanking it is a fully customisable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, ensuring critical off-road data was always at my fingertips.

However, despite meticulous attempts with updated devices and premium cables, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto proved frustratingly elusive. This is an oversight that GWM Haval needs to address to ensure seamless connectivity for future owners.

That said, practicality reigns supreme in the H7, with clever storage solutions scattered throughout the cabin. Wide-opening doors grant effortless access, while abundant luggage space ensures no adventure gear is left behind.

For those impromptu outdoor moments, the H7 surprises with a clever trick: its removable rear boot floor converts into a sturdy picnic table, complete with legs discreetly stored in the spare wheel compartment. It is a small but brilliant touch that underscores the vehicle’s versatility.

The H7 truly shines beyond the beaten path. Four-wheel-drive variants boast an intelligent off-road system that meticulously fine-tunes power delivery, traction, and steering sensitivity to conquer the most daunting terrain. Navigating rocky inclines or slippery riverbeds, the H7 remained unflappable, transforming challenging trails into mere playgrounds.

GWM leaves nothing to chance when it comes to protection. The H7 is equipped with a comprehensive airbag system, cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including near-autonomous cruise control, and a crystal-clear 360-degree camera system that banishes blind spots.

Pricing for the GWM Haval H7:

GWM Haval H7 2.0T Luxury 9DCT: R601,950

GWM Haval H7 2.0T Super Luxury 9DCT 4WD: R671,950

Warranty plan details:

7-year 200 000km warranty

7-year unlimited road-side assistance

7-year/75 000km service plan

8-year/150 000km hybrid high voltage components warranty.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.