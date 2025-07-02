Sandman faces final reckoning in S2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dream’s battle against gods, monsters, and his own past begins streaming today in a 12-episode finale.

Dream’s battle against gods, monsters, and his own past begins streaming today in a 12-episode finale.

The Sandman returns today (3 July 2025) for its second and final season, as Dream steps back into a world shaped by the damage he’s left behind. With old foes, ancient powers, and personal demons closing in, his final journey begins.

The season unfolds in three parts on Netflix: volume one is streaming now, volume two arrives on 24 July, and a final bonus episode follows on 31 July.

In the closing chapters, Dream confronts gods, monsters, mortals, and family in a last-ditch effort to save both the Dreaming and the waking world. Redemption is within reach, but the cost may be everything.

Photo courtesy Netflix.

“This season is about Dream’s having to accept responsibility for his arrogance, for his ignorance, and for his feelings – which he doesn’t even admit to having,” says executive producer and writer Allan Heinberg.

“But sooner or later, we all have to reckon with the fact that the struggles we face are often of our own making. Dream must now figure out what to do about it.”

The 12-episode season concludes the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic, spanning major arcs such as Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones, and The Sandman: Overture. It will feature standalone tales, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Thermidor, and The Song of Orpheus.

Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) reprises his role as the king of dreams.