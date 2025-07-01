FlySafair crowned Africa’s best low-cost airline

Photo courtesy FlySafair.

The Skytrax 2025 World Airline Awards honoured top carriers across the globe, with Ethiopian Airlines winning Best Airline in Africa for the seventh year running.

South Africa’s FlySafair has been named Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa at the Skytrax 2025 World Airline Awards. The annual ceremony recognises excellence across the global aviation industry.

Ethiopian Airlines won the title of Best Airline in Africa. This marks its seventh consecutive year receiving the award.

The accolades were presented at the Paris Air Show in the historic Hall of Eight Columns at Le Bourget’s Air and Space Museum. The Skytrax-run event is entirely based on customer feedback and maintains independence and impartiality.

The recognition of both FlySafair and Ethiopian Airlines highlights the strength of African carriers across different segments of the aviation industry. Their placements at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards reflect strong regional performance in both low-cost and full-service categories, based on global passenger feedback.

The World’s Top 20 Airlines in 2025

Qatar Airways placed first as the World’s Top Airline for the ninth time, earning additional honours for World’s Best Business Class, Best Airline in the Middle East, and Best Business Class Lounge.

Singapore Airlines followed closely, taking top awards for Best Cabin Crew and Best First Class, as well as being named Best Airline in Asia. Cathay Pacific moved up to third place and won Best Inflight Entertainment.

The World’s Top 20 Airlines in 2025:

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Cathay Pacific Emirates ANA All Nippon Airways Turkish Airlines Korean Air Air France Japan Airlines Hainan Airlines Swiss International Air Lines EVA Air British Airways Qantas Airways Lufthansa Virgin Atlantic Saudi Arabian Airlines STARLUX Airlines Air Canada Iberia

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said: “We welcomed back a large number of previous winners and were also delighted to see new faces and airlines represented here today. As is indicated by so many former winning airlines being present, quality consistency is clearly well recognised by customers when they vote for these airlines.”

Regional and budget highlights

AirAsia retained its title as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for the 16th year running, while Scoot was awarded Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline.

Other regional budget winners included:

JetSMART – Best Low-Cost Airline in South America

– Best Low-Cost Airline in South America Allegiant Air – Best Low-Cost Airline in North America

– Best Low-Cost Airline in North America Eurowings – Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe

– Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe IndiGo – Best Low-Cost Airline in India/South Asia

In the premium leisure category, Air Transat was named World’s Best Leisure Airline for the third consecutive year. Lufthansa was recognised as the World’s Most Family Friendly Airline, and Turkish Airlines secured three awards including Best Airline in Europe and Best Business Class Onboard Catering.