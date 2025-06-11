Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

With unshakable poise and enduring range, the X6 xDrive30d turns a journey into a statement of purpose, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The BMW X6 xDrive30d moves with the assurance of a machine that understands its role. It makes its presence known through precision, design, and poise. Every contour, every surface, and every movement speaks of control. It offers the kind of drive that invites measured decisions.

I took the X6 xDrive30d through city traffic, open highways, and winding backroads, and found that, from the moment the engine engages, it sets a tone of composed power in all settings.

The headline is that it is a vehicle that values rhythm over rush. The soundbite is even simpler: It flows.

With a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine delivering 219kW and 650Nm of torque, power is always available, applied in precise increments. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission shifts smoothly, creating a sense of continuous motion rather than staged acceleration.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The all-wheel drive system came into its own on a stretch of wet tar outside Hartebeespoort, where the curves tighten and the surface turns unpredictable. The X6 held its line with calm assurance, matching the road’s rhythm with grace. On sections where the gravel shoulder pushed into the lane (hello, R512 roadworks!), it maintained traction and balance, moving with the confidence of a vehicle that treats uncertainty as routine.

Inside, the cabin impressed me with a sense of purpose. The Sensafin seats felt shaped for long hours behind the wheel: firm in the right places, with just enough give to support a relaxed posture. The curved digital display flowed across the dashboard in a single sweep, blending function and form.

I switched between voice and touchscreen input, depending on what the road allowed, and would like to say that each response arrived with immediacy and clarity. However, the voice recognition was not up to basic instructions given through Google Assistant. The screen, on the other hand, responded with the same cool flow as the rest of the vehicle.

The driving position offered a commanding perspective: high enough to read traffic patterns well ahead, yet close enough to the road to stay engaged. On the way into Magaliesburg, I moved into Sport mode and watched the ambient lighting adapt to the change, shifting the cabin into a more focused atmosphere. The steering tightened and the throttle sharpened, yet the overall drive remained composed. The X6 encourages steady confidence and rewards deliberate choices.

Over the course of the week, the range became a defining feature. A full tank at the start took me through more than 1,000km of mixed driving – from the slow tension of inner-city gridlock to the long exhale of open highways. The diesel engine settled into its stride early, holding around 1,500rpm while covering serious ground.

Each journey felt like a statement in efficiency, turning distance into a kind of freedom.

The exterior design reinforces the car’s purpose. A strong shoulder line flows confidently into the coupe-style rear, while new adaptive LED headlights give the front end a sharp gaze. At night, the illuminated kidney grille added an unmistakable signature on dark highways. The M Sport package sharpened the profile just enough to give it presence, while remaining clear of overstatement.

Drive modes adjusted the car’s responses to match intention. Comfort mode became my default for daily movement, absorbing uneven surfaces and dialling down the effort of longer drives. On the quieter farm roads near Broederstroom, Sport mode brought the engine forward and gave the steering extra tension. The result wasn’t aggression, but a firmer sense of connection. Eco Pro stretched the kilometres on my return trip, adjusting systems for efficiency while maintaining the experience that defines this vehicle.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Assistance systems felt well-integrated into the drive. Adaptive cruise control handled variable traffic with composure, and lane guidance kept me centred through busy freeway interchanges. Parking sensors and a 360° camera guided the X6 into tight underground bays with millimetre-perfect accuracy. Remote parking via BMW Connect on my smartphone added a final note of capability – used sparingly, but appreciated.

The ambient lighting scheme deserves its own mention. It adapted not only to the drive mode, but also subtly to the time of day and light conditions. In the early evening on a long return from Rustenburg, the shift from soft white to a deeper orange cast gave the cabin a warmth that made the road ahead feel welcoming. In a car with this level of performance, details like this elevate the entire experience.

Infotainment and connectivity completed the sense of integration. BMW’s Operating System 8.5 handled every interaction seamlessly. Navigation projected smoothly across the curved display, while Android Auto connected without fuss, aside from interpreting every destination as “Johannesburg”. Not all roads lead there.

However, the sound system, a Harman Kardon setup, created the kind of depth and clarity that turned long drives into immersive experiences. On one trip when the passenger was my daughter schooling me on the latest popular music via her Spotify playlist, we were both delighted by different elements of the sound profile.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

At the end of each drive, each time I stepped out of the X6 xDrive30d, I carried a sense of time well spent. The drive encouraged reflection and presence. It created space to think while moving with purpose. Over long stretches and short hops, it delivered consistency, balance, and a feeling of being unhurried.

The X6 earns respect through every interaction, from the weight of the steering to the calm of the cabin. Among premium SUVs, it carries its credentials with ease.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI.