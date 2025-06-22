SA youth should build games, not just play them

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Game development is one of the most dynamic career paths for young South Africans, writes THABO TSOLO, SpaceSalad Studios CEO and game designer.

Gaming is one of the most multidisciplinary and fastest-growing industries worldwide. As we celebrate Youth Month, I want to highlight the exciting and financially viable career options young South Africans can explore.

Starting with the core development team. Programmers, often referred to as “devs,” remain in high demand. Their technical skills are highly transferable across industries. Alongside them are 2D and 3D artists who design the characters, environments, and visual assets in a game. Sound designers form another essential part of this ecosystem, crafting everything from footsteps and ambient noise to full musical scores.

Writers also play a critical role in creating immersive storylines and rich characters. Animators and visual effects specialists bring movement and depth, while creative directors ensure consistency in tone, visual identity, and player experience. Voice artists are vital contributors who give life and emotion to in-game characters.

Careers beyond coding

A career in gaming does not require coding. Psychologists and behavioural scientists are increasingly valued, especially in UX design. Gamification is also impacting education, retail, and healthcare, teaching everything from health basics to financial literacy.

The global gaming industry was valued at over $184-billion in 2023. It continues to grow faster than both the music and film sectors combined. Locally, PwC reports that South Africa’s gaming industry could reach R5.6-billion by 2026, driven by mobile innovation and increased accessibility. This expansion presents a real opportunity for young South Africans to build careers in an industry that is both scalable and exportable.

However, the gaming industry is not solely defined by creativity and code. Behind every successful title is a structured business operation. Producers and project managers keep projects on track. Accountants oversee budgets. Legal professionals navigate intellectual property, licensing, and compliance.

There are also professionals who are paid to play games. Quality Assurance (QA) testers play unfinished versions of games to identify bugs and glitches. While it may sound glamorous, the role demands attention to detail and solid documentation skills. For those passionate about games and meticulous by nature, QA testing can be a valuable entry point.

Thabo Tsolo, SpaceSalad Studios CEO and game designer.

Education and access

Having graduated from Wits University’s digital arts programme, which built a strong developer community. SAE and Vega also offer respected qualifications in creative tech fields.

However, university is not the only pathway. With open-source engines, YouTube tutorials, and AI tools are becoming more accessible, it is possible to learn game development independently. Many promising developers I know are self-taught.

Of course, access remains a challenge. Many young South Africans do not have reliable internet, gaming-capable hardware, or exposure to creative tech fields at school level. High data costs, limited mentorship, and lack of awareness keeps the industry smaller than it should be. If we want to see real transformation, we need greater investment in digital infrastructure, early creative education, and community-driven mentorship programmes that help more youth enter and stay in the industry and with the backing of Aions Creative Technology, we received mentorship, investment and guidance to realise our dreams of making gaming a reality.

Soft skills make the difference

Regardless of your specialisation, soft skills remain vital. The gaming environment is collaborative by nature. Developers often need to engage with testers, marketers, artists, and voice actors. The ability to manage pressure, accept feedback constructively, and communicate clearly are all crucial. Creativity is vital. But without professionalism, it falls flat. If the development process is not enjoyable, the final product often reflects that.

Gaming is not merely a hobby. It is a legitimate, interdisciplinary career path that blends technology, creativity, and business strategy.

South Africa is already home to several studios carving out space in the global gaming world. Cape Town-based Free Lives, creators of Broforce and GORN, has reached international audiences while staying proudly independent. Studios like Nyamakop, known for the critically acclaimed Semblance, have proven that South African-made games can compete on the world stage. At SpaceSalad, we are focused on building games with strong African narratives, while also mentoring up-and-coming developers through workshops and collaborative projects.

As more young South Africans step in as creators, the future of local gaming will be unmistakably ours.