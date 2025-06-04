Stranger Things 5 trailer reveals release dates

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At the Tudum Live Event, Netflix revealed that the final season of the award-winning science fiction series will stream from 27 November 2025.

The final season of Stranger Things will stream on Netflix from 27 November 2025. The three-volume 5th season of the award-winning science fiction series picks up in the autumn of 1987 in the fictional town of Hawkins, which remains scarred by the aftermath of the Rifts’ opening.

Netflix revealed the date and a 3-volume season – with four episodes in volume 1 – in a new trailer released during the 2025 Tudum Live Event. Held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 31 May, the event was hosted by Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts), and featured performances by Lady Gaga and Hanumankind.

The series picks up with Eleven and her friends determined to find and stop Vecna, whose whereabouts and plans remain unknown. At the same time, Hawkins is under military quarantine, and the government’s hunt for Eleven has intensified, forcing her back into hiding.

Photo supplied.

As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance nears, a familiar sense of dread returns, and tensions rise with the threat of an impending clash. The season builds toward a final showdown, reuniting the crew for one last battle against the Upside Down.

Stranger Things has garnered significant recognition, including 12 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 57 nominations for its technical and artistic achievements. The cast collectively won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Individual accolades include Critics’ Choice Television Awards for David Harbour and multiple MTV Movie & TV Awards and Saturn Awards for Millie Bobby Brown. The series received a Peabody Award and consistently wins the Saturn Award for Best Streaming Horror and Thriller Series.

Photo supplied.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer Brothers. Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven, appearing alongside Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield).

They are joined by returning characters played by Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair). Also reprising their roles are Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna).

Photo supplied.

The cast includes, Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr Kay).

Volume release dates

Volume one of Stranger Things season five is streaming on Netflix from 27 November 2025, followed by volume two on 26 December and the finale on 1 January 2026. All episodes will be released at 3AM SAST.