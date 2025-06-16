Stream of the Day
FIFA Club World Cup streams free in SA
The tournament is being broadcast live on eVOD and Openview Channel 125 – including Mamelodi Sundowns games and the final.
Football fans across South Africa can access live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup through SportyTV’s free-to-air package. The matches are available on the eVOD streaming platform and Openview Channel 125.
This coverage brings one of the world’s premier club football tournaments to local audiences without a subscription. It includes 26 featured matches from the 63-game tournament.
South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns are playing against South Korea’s Ulsan HD at midnight tonight (00:00 SAST, 18 June 2025).
The reigning SA Premier League Soccer champions are joined in the tournament by some of the biggest names in world football. These include Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Real Madrid.
The SportyTV match selection includes 19 group stage matches, three Round of 16 encounters, two quarter-final clashes, one semifinal, and the final.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup marks a major expansion from previous editions, shifting from a seven-team annual format to a 32-team tournament held every four years. This new structure brings together clubs from all six confederations, significantly broadening global representation.
The expanded format increases the number of matches, extends the tournament’s duration, and positions it on a larger scale. With its broader reach and enhanced competitive scope, the 2025 edition is set to be the biggest FIFA Club World Cup to date.